Don't miss the Best of Bangalore Food Festival 2019 at UB City this Sunday

Bengaluru's most popular and luxury shopping destination, UB City, on Vittal Mallya Road is hosting the Best of Bangalore Food Festival this weekend. Slated for May 26, this Sunday, the festival will bring the best of fast food like pizzas, burgers, waffles, ice creams, wines and beers all at one place.

In addition to the eating, there will also be a host of VR entertainment options, music and games.



Here are the highlights of the festival:

Over 12 pop-up stores offering a wide range of cuisines- Food Panda, Just Shawarma, Biggies Burger, 30 Square Momo, Chettys, Waffle Press, Bamboo Heights, D View Café, and many more.

Different style of mocktails to be given away at the Social Bar.

An entertainment area by Smaaash: 10 different games including VR games (such as Live Shooting, Cricket, Strike, Art of Attack, Archery and many more).

Kingfisher to provide deals with unlimited beer. Also, they will host 10 different games including beer pong, live bar gamesetc.

Eazydinerto provide online deal vouchers. In addition, free entry & unlimited beverages for Eazydiner members.

Havok energy drink: They will be giving away 1500 testers to people coming to this event.

Musthop: By signing on to this online platform, one can avail 1+1 on drinks / food and unlimited deals at INR 599/- and more.

Entry Rs 200 (fully redeemable at the venue). 11 am onwards.