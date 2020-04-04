Thanks to the lockdown, everyone is spending more time in their kitchens. Here are some kitchen accessories and other essentials to make your cooking experiments more fun...

Nicobar

The stoneware tea plates come in a set of four. The two pairs of plates, each with contrasting aesthetics (vibrant and minimalistic) have pastel-toned foliage, and white motifs against a charcoal background. Rs.1,450

Good Earth

Called the Blue Mist Flower Jug, this piece from Good Earth features motifs of blooming Himalayan blue poppy, magnolias, and rhododendrons. It is accented with 24k gold. It is made from hand-thrown artisanal stoneware. Rs.1,600

MacKenzie-Childs

This is a vintage-style timer made from heavy gauge steel. It is hand-glazed and is detailed with hand-applied transfer decoration in a floral pattern. Rs4,430 approximately

Vietri

The Lastra Olive Oil Can in aqua, from Vietri is another vintage-style creation that will add charm to your kitchen shelves. It is made from Italian stoneware and can hold upto 24 ounces. Rs4,200 approximately

Carrol Boyes

This quirky pair of salt and pepper shakers is created from porcelain and has an unglazed finish. The handcrafted pieces are minimalistic yet striking. Rs.2,675 approximately

