HOUSED INSIDE THE Organic World, a grocery store on 12th Main Indiranagar, the Copper + Cloves cafe is a farm-to-table cafe that specialises in plant-based dishes made with organic ingredients. A small space in a corner of the store, the cafe is easy to miss. But it’s the food that really made an impression on our visit there. The rich flavours and hearty recipes featured on the menu will bust any preconceived notions you have about vegan and ‘healthy’ food.



We were welcomed warmly by founder Sarah Nicole Edwards, a certified health coach who introduced us to the menu. On offer are contemporary dishes with local tweaks. The menu is divided into all-day breakfasts, salads, sourdough tarties, soups, bowls, desserts and drinks. They also have a rotating daily

specials menu, and we started our meal with those.



First order of business was Curry Leaf Hummus with Sourdough Garlic Heels. The sharp and nutty flavour of the curry leaves added another dimension to the creamy hummus. The heels (the crusty end pieces of sourdough loaves) were the perfect vehicle for it. The South Indian twist in the dish had us going back for more. We also ordered one of their Sourdough Specials — Angelo’s Vegan Cheese and Basil Pesto Mushrooms. A thick cut of their toasted bread was topped with velvety plant-based cheese, that will really not make you miss the real deal. The basil pesto mushrooms on top brought the whole dish together.

Along with these, we got two Coconut and Cinnamon Coffees for the table. While this is not your usual cup of joe, we still loved the winning combination of coconut and jaggery. Other drinks on the menu are herbal teas, hot chocolate, kombucha and tepache.



For something sweet, we opted for an Apple Cinnamon Bircher — rolled oats soaked in cashew mylk topped with grated apples and raisins. The sprinkling of pomegranate and sesame seeds added some texture. The dish blew us away with its sweet and comforting notes. To round things off, we finished with a slice of The Best Chocolate Banana Bread, which can’t recommend enough. The extra moist bread is made with Mason & Co chocolate, hemp hearts and walnuts, and boasts a deep and intense taste.

While we weren’t the biggest fans of the noisy store as a setting, the unique dishes really won us over. And we hope to see Copper and Cloves open a more dedicated and bigger cafe in the city soon.

Rs 1,000 for two. At Indiranagar

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz

