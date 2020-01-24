Ring in the Year of the Rat this weekend with some special menus from around town. In Chinese culture, the rat has been associated with wealth and abundance, so what better way to celebrate it than with luxury and fine dining. Here are our picks:

Yauatcha

The special menu at this dim sum teahouse is called The Great Race. Starting with the Jìng Sù Peony cocktail, it offers choices such as Yauatcha Signature Duck Salad, Lohan Vegetable Claypot and Wok-Tossed Tenderloin Hand-Pulled Noodles.

Rs. 348 upwards. Until February 19. At 1 MG-Lido Mall



Sriracha

Chef Vikas Seth launches a limited edition menu for the occasion. Select from The Szechuan Pomfret, Soy Glazed Roasted Chicken, or Cantonese Chili Plum Bean Tofu. Each dish will be served with accompaniments such as assorted Asian green vegetables and crispy lotus chips, along with rice or noodles. Rs. 990 upwards. At UB City and Indira Nagar

Kazé

This Asian restaurant is serving up some interesting dishes in the limited edition menu. Sample Bourbon Grilled Chicken, Hot Sriracha Mayo Poached Fish with White Jasmine and Cream Wolfberry Vegetable Sour Soup. Pair these with their special symbolic cocktails.

Rs. 1,600 upwards. Until January 26. At Lavelle Road



Shang Palace

The restaurant will start the celebrations with a traditional lion dance and the Prosperity Toss Salad, known as Yee Sang. Guests can treat themselves to a seven-course menu including signature dishes such as Crab Meat Dumplings, Gan Shao Xia, Beijing Duck and Nian Gao.

Rs. 2,650 ++. January 25-26. At Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar



Zen

To honour the New Year, the chefs at this Asian fine dine restaurant have whipped up quite a feast. The menu offers Black Rabbit with Kataifi, Crispy Prawns, Rustic Chicken Dumplings, and Steamed Grouper Fish. Rs. 3,500 for two. Until January 31. At The Leela Palace Bangalore, Old Airport Road



