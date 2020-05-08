Three gin cocktails to make your lockdown weekend more exciting
It's Friday! Even though we're under lockdown, weekends can still be fun, especially now that the alcohol shops are open again! Since its summer, we recommend some refreshing gin-based cocktails. Here are three gin cocktail recipes that use Beefeater gin. Choose from a citrusy Beefeater Collins, a spicy Beefeater Snapper or the fruity Beefeater Passion-tini:
BEEFEATER COLLINS
Ingredients
60 ml Beefeater dry gin
25 ml lime juice
10ml fresh lemon juice
15ml sugar syrup
Soda to top
To Garnish
Lemon wedge/ Lemon peel spiral
Glass
Collins/ High ball
Method
Shake the gin, lime and sugar syrup in a shaker with ice
Strain into the chilled Collins glass filled with ice and a lemon peel spiral
Top with soda
Garnish with a lemon wedge incase you can’t make a spiral peel
BEEFEATER SNAPPER
Ingredients
60ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
180ml Tomato Juice
20ml lemon juice
5 ml hot sauce/ tobacco/ sriracha
5 ml Worcestershire sauce
1 pinch chilli powder
1 pinch cumin powder
¼ teaspoon celery salt or regular salt
¼ teaspoon crushed black pepper
1 pinch garlic powder (optional)
Splash of olive brine (optional)
1 pinch horseradish (optional)
Glass
High ball/ Collins
Method
Shake all the ingredients in a shaker. Pour into a tall glass. Garnish with celery, the pickle
green olives and lemon.
BEEFEATER PASSION-TINI
Ingredients
45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
60 Ml Passion fruit juice or pulp from 1 ½ fresh passion fruits
5 ml lime juice
5-10 ml sugar syrup (depending on how sour the passion fruit is)
To Garnish
Wedge or half a passion fruit (fresh)
Glass
Martini/ Coupe
Method
Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with ice
Fine-strain into the chilled martini or coupe glass
Garnish with a passion fruit wedge or half