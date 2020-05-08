It's Friday! Even though we're under lockdown, weekends can still be fun, especially now that the alcohol shops are open again! Since its summer, we recommend some refreshing gin-based cocktails. Here are three gin cocktail recipes that use Beefeater gin. Choose from a citrusy Beefeater Collins, a spicy Beefeater Snapper or the fruity Beefeater Passion-tini:

BEEFEATER COLLINS

Ingredients

 60 ml Beefeater dry gin

 25 ml lime juice

 10ml fresh lemon juice

 15ml sugar syrup

 Soda to top

To Garnish

 Lemon wedge/ Lemon peel spiral

Glass

 Collins/ High ball

Method

 Shake the gin, lime and sugar syrup in a shaker with ice

 Strain into the chilled Collins glass filled with ice and a lemon peel spiral

 Top with soda

 Garnish with a lemon wedge incase you can’t make a spiral peel

BEEFEATER SNAPPER

Ingredients

 60ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

 180ml Tomato Juice

 20ml lemon juice

 5 ml hot sauce/ tobacco/ sriracha

 5 ml Worcestershire sauce

 1 pinch chilli powder

 1 pinch cumin powder

 ¼ teaspoon celery salt or regular salt

 ¼ teaspoon crushed black pepper

 1 pinch garlic powder (optional)

 Splash of olive brine (optional)

 1 pinch horseradish (optional)

Glass

High ball/ Collins

Method

Shake all the ingredients in a shaker. Pour into a tall glass. Garnish with celery, the pickle

green olives and lemon.

BEEFEATER PASSION-TINI

Ingredients

 45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

 60 Ml Passion fruit juice or pulp from 1 ½ fresh passion fruits

 5 ml lime juice

 5-10 ml sugar syrup (depending on how sour the passion fruit is)

To Garnish

 Wedge or half a passion fruit (fresh)

Glass

Martini/ Coupe

Method

 Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with ice

 Fine-strain into the chilled martini or coupe glass

 Garnish with a passion fruit wedge or half