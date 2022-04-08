Take a trip around the country with Raahi’s new menu which experiments with the classics 

Chicken Chettinad in tarts and dahi puris topped with nitro sev — chef Sombir Chaudary’s new menu at Raahi doesn’t hold back on the creative spirit. The neo kitchen and bar focusses on modern Indian cuisine and boasts global techniques. And the new menu promises more of the same. We headed to the restaurant for an exclusive sneak peek.



A slice of raw mango with aam panna was the amuse bouche. The sour notes and spice really whetted our appetite for the range of small plates that graced the table next. One of our favourites was the Avocado Dahi Puri. A spiced Hass avocado mixture was stuffed into the pani puri shells which were topped with Nitrogen sev crumbs — a textural delight. The Chicken Chettinadu Tartlets are also a must-try. The chicken was piquant and spiced with black pepper, curry leaves and chillies. We also enjoyed the Mutton Goli Kebab that was served on a bed of orzo pasta. The fried minced meat balls paired well with orzo.

The main course section includes dishes from Bihar, Delhi, Kerala, Lucknow and beyond. The Bihari delicacy Roasted Aubergine Chowka was served with Ragi Rotis. We would have liked the smoky notes and the mustard oil flavour to be a little more pronounced, however, this was still a great dish. The Hyderabad-inspired Murg Hara Pyaz should not be missed too. Cooked in a spring onion and spinach gravy, the dish paired well with the dhaniya kulcha it was served with.



If you are a masala chai lover, the dessert Tea Expression is one for you. The dish is made with masala chai mousse, cookie crumble and aerated chai. But if you want something more familiar try the classic Tiramisu. Raahi’s new menu has a unique mix of dishes. Do visit if you are an adventurous diner and love

to experiment.



Rs 2,200 for two. At Ashok Nagar

anagha@newindianexpress.com @anaghzzz