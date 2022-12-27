Food Review: Chowman brings Oriental Duck Festival to Bengaluru

Here's some good news for duck meat lovers in town. Featuring scrumptious duck meat dishes, popular Asian cuisine restaurant Chowman rolled out its Oriental Duck Festival on December 2. Although an annual affair at its outlets in Kolkata, the month-long festival is being held in Bengaluru for the first time. Excited and curious, we dropped by its outlet in Indiranagar on a Wednesday for dinner.

Duck Meat Soup with Lemon, Chilli

As we entered the eatery, its black-and-maroon colour scheme and warm lights welcomed us. We took a seat by a corner and perused the special menu. The extensive list had 21 items – comprising soups, starters, and main course items. The first dish to reach our table was the Duck Meat Soup with Lemon and Chilli. With strong hints of lemon, the soup was just the refreshing start we needed ahead of the vast spread that was yet to come.

Duck Spring Rolls

Mongolian Chilli Roasted Duck

For starters, we were served Duck Spring Rolls and Mongolian Chilli Roasted Duck. The Duck Spring Rolls — duck meat and bell pepper stuffing encased in a crunchy and chewy encasing — tasted delicious, but our vote went to the Mongolian Chilli Roasted Duck. The meat was roasted to perfection and was complemented well by the crunchy, stir-fried vegetables like diced baby corn, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions. The smoky notes of the dish and its sweet-and-tangy taste made way for a flavourful affair.

Butter Chilli Garlic Duck Meat and Egg Noodles

Hunan Black Pepper Roasted Duck

Roasted Duck with Ginger and Chilli Soya

The main course consisted of three dishes – Butter Chilli Garlic Duck Meat and Egg Noodles, Hunan Black Pepper Roasted Duck, and Roasted Duck with Ginger and Chilli Soya. While the Hunan Black Pepper Roasted Duck was a comforting dish, the Roasted Duck with Ginger and Chilli Soya presented a burst of aromas. The woody hint of ginger complemented the roasted meat well. The sweet-and-sour dish is also mildly spicy – but it is the kind of spicy that is not too obvious and hits you at the back of your tongue. With strong notes of burnt garlic, the Butter Chilli Garlic Duck Meat and Egg noodles itself did not have a very distinct taste, making it the perfect accompaniment with any dish on the main course. For diners looking for options in rice, the Duck Meat and Egg Moon Fan Rice also pairs well with most of the main course dishes.

The best thing about this menu is that it does not try to experiment too much. Thus, it not only offers ample safe options for guests trying out duck meat for the first time but also presents classic fares for duck meat enthusiasts.



