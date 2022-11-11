India’s first chocolate festival features discussions, tasting sessions and more

Chocolates are one of the most sought after foods in the world and since its discovery more than 5,700 years ago, the decadent treat has gone through a lot of changes. Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival, a first-of-its-kind event in the country provides an opportunity to people to learn about the history and the process and craft of chocolate making. The event will feature some of the best home grown craft chocolate brands from across the country such as Mason & Co, Bon Fiction, Soklet, Pascati and Saraam.

The event is spearheaded by Patricia Cosma, a bean-to-bar chocolate consultant and connoisseur, who came to India five years ago , while on a mission to experience the taste and flavour of craft chocolates across the world. “In India, I visited cacao farms and chocolate makers and after speaking to them I realised the need for a community for craft chocolate in the country,” Patricia explains.

Patricia Cosma

Some of the highlights of the festival include Bon Fiction’s chocolate tasting session, an artisanal cheese and craft chocolate pairing session by Patricia and cheese makers Nari & Kage, and a conference on the health benefits and uses of cacao by Sarah Edwards from Copper & Cloves. Kerahaklu Farms will organise a talk on the similarities between cacao and coffee, after which people will be able to try the coffee from the farm and cocoa from different states of the country.

Patricia explains that the primary aim behind organising the event is to bring the chocolate community together under the same roof. “We will be having around 15 craft chocolate brands from all over India. There will also be cacao farms, who will showcase their products and use the festival as a platform to connect with others,” she says. The bean-to-bar chocolate consultant also shares that theevent will educate and spread awareness about craft chocolate.

India has a huge potential in terms of chocolate and the connoisseur is looking forward to making the most of it. “You will find a lot of different flavours even if you travel 100 kms. It’s just that these flavours need a bit more refining. Once people are educated about craft chocolate, the industry will become more competitive, leading to growth in the market,” she explains.

₹110 upwards. November 12, 11 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

alwin@newindianexpress.com

@al_ben_so