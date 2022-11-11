From Chicken Nippat to Curry Leaves Chicken Tikka, this new spot in Bengaluru promises classic dishes alongside signature cocktails

The newly opened Coco’s promises to be the perfect hangout spot for the younger crowd. We visited on a Friday afternoon and chose a seat on the rooftop. First on our table was a couple of cocktails — Forage and Kairi Sour. Forage was a gin-based drink made with basil, cucumber, and tender coconut water, while the latter was vodka-based with tamarind, jaggery, and apple cider vinegar. Both the drinks were refreshing

but Forage was slightly better.

As we were about to finish our drinks, the starters from the menu were served to us. First was the Chicken Nippat, a blend of crispy nippat and pieces of chicken along with small portions of onions and tomatoes. The dish was topped off with coriander leaves and lemon extract. Next on the table was the Curry Leaves Chicken Tikka, which came with pudina chutney The dish was flavourful and aromatic.

Then we tried the Chilli Cheese Toast made using mozzarella cheese and served with tomato sauce; and the Peri Peri Wings, which were coated in tempura batter and baked. Both dishes were delicious and the perfect accompaniment to our drinks.

Coco’s is surely the place to be if you want to catch up with friends over some indulgent bar snacks, and we are surely going to be back for more cocktails.

₹1,400++ for two. At Church Street

