The Big Barbeque opens its third outlet in the city...

Restaurants have been trying multiple things to attract customers. Think about unlimited starters, a live grill on your table, various main course delicacies to choose from and mouthwatering desserts. The first thing that pops up with this sort of a picture is Barbeque Nation. But the city now has an equally amazing spot with added options that gives you an experience that may be better than Barbeque Nation, at least for some. We are talking about The Big Barbeque, who recently opened their third outlet in the city on Bannerghatta Main Road. Our visit to the place was rather a very curious one, mostly because we wanted to know what they had to offer, that was different.

As we entered the space, a warm feeling took over us because the place seemed to be very family friendly. We could notice five or six tables already occupied but there was barely any table left vacant after some time. Our curious minds started to get impatient as we looked forward to beginning the dinner. First on the table arrived Crispy Corn and Cajun Spice Potato. The corn was fried to perfection and the flavours were on point, while the potato had a very tangy flavour to it. We loved the crispy corn so much that we went ahead for a second serving.

Peri Peri Chicken Drumsticks

Our non-veg starters included Fish Tikka, Tandoori Wings and Guntur Chilli Chicken. We would have wanted the fish tikka to be a bit more flavourful but the wings and the chilli chicken were perfect. We first tried the wings and then the chilli chicken, a gradual shift from spicy to a lot spicy. In between, we were also served the Coconut Jeera Pineapple, which stole the show. The sweet and tart flavours when had hot was the perfect combination.

We then ordered a Red Sauce Penne Pasta from the live counter. The pasta was well cooked and the sauce was perfect too. We then headed over to the main course, where we picked a plate of boiled rice, Kolhapuri Paneer and Punjabi Chicken Masala. We knew the spice level wouldn’t be tolerable for us, hence, to be on the safer side, we also picked up a bowl of curd. We mixed all of these together and it was delicious.

Dahi Bhalla

It was time to end our dinner and what awaited us were a range of desserts to choose from. We were spoilt for choice. After much deliberation, we decided to go for the Angoori Gulab Jamun, a few pastries and Mango Custard. It would suffice to say we weren’t left wanting.

INR 790 onwards. At The Big Barbeque, Bannerghatta Main Road.

