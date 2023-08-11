This Sunday regular at Asia Alive celebrates the weekend with delicacies from around the globe

Sundays are all about brunches! Well, this past Sunday was also quite the same for us. Yes, we walked into Asia Alive, the restaurant in DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bangalore for yet another Sunday brunch — part of their ongoing weekend brunch promotions — and we were greeted in minutes with a bowl of Cock-a-Leekie soup. Yes, we didn’t make that name up. This traditional Scottish soup had leeks and was thickened using rice and was served alongside Suppli — cylindrical shaped Italian snacks which were deep fried with breadcrumbs — what a way to start!

Baked New York Cheesecake

Also read: This Sunday brunch is inspired by cuisines from along the Silk Route...

The eating was a serious game here and after the delicacies from Scotland and Italy, we were all ready to be introduced to a French one — a Ratatouille stuffed Beetroot Crêpe. The outer layer was that of the beetroot crêpe, while the inside was filled with various vegetables like tomato, onion, aubergine, bell peppers and garlic. It did seem like paradise for vegetarians. We then tried a nonvegetarian delicacy, Tandoori Kakkad, which was also an absolute delight. Probably the best of the lot, but as non-vegetarians, we’re biased. The flavours, the bite, the smokiness, everything was on point.

Tandoori Kakkad

Also read: The monsoon menu at The Kind Roastery & Brew Room boasts of a small menu of curated amuse-gueules and more…

Next up on our table was the Chicken Bao, steamed to perfection, and the chicken filling inside was also delicious. These brunches always make you feel like you can eat a lot, but our eyes betrayed us. Our brunch came to a close, because it had to, with yet another classic — a Baked New York Cheesecake and that was quite the finish! Needless to say, we were done, but the brunch has a whole lot more on offer.

INR 2,000 onwards. At Asia Alive, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bangalore, Sarjapur Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so