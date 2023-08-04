This Sunday brunch is inspired by cuisines from along the Silk Route...

The city is filled with Sunday brunches nowadays. Almost everyone has a Sunday brunch and you just might be living under a rock, if you haven’t yet heard about the brunch at Candles Brewhouse. What makes this brunch different from the other ones, you ask? Well, you get to learn about the Silk Route thanks to a curated menu from the countries that were part of this ancient trading path, so, think dishes from India, Tajikistan, Russia , Netherlands, Italy, Greece and East Africa, to just name a few! This brunch is like a mini trip with a personalised boarding pass and a passport too! Piqued your interest enough?

Also read: Bengaluru gets a new socialising space: The Scene opens its door with crafted culinary delights

Coral Reef

Our first stop was at Tajikistan, where we tried the Qurutob. Part of the Tajik cuisine, the dish usually has qurut (dry yoghurt) and dried balls of cheese. Over them, fatir (a type of flatbread) is placed, which is usually topped with vegetables. The one we had at the brunch resembled the papri chaat that one would find in the streets of Delhi, but without the sweet chutney.

We then decided to visit the Netherlands, where we tried the Chicken Satay and Bitterballen. The satay was flavourful while the bitterballen was our favourite because it was served hot, crispy and had a great bite. Our next stop was Italy. This section was divided into two — a live pasta station and a live grill station. We tasted the pasta, which was kind of like a gruel, something we really liked. At the grill station, we tried the paprika chicken, Cajun grilled fish and garlic calamari skewers. Avoid this if bland food isn’t something you appreciate.

Turkish Seekh

Also read: The revamped 080 Lounge at KIA Terminal 1 unveils the latest additions of delicacies to its menu

We, however, couldn’t bid goodbye to the brunch without having something from India. So, we picked a chicken biryani with raita. To bring our lunch to a close, we chose a couple of desserts including gulab jamun and a chocolate brownie — safe, yes, but satisfyingly delicious.

INR 1,499 onwards. At Candles Brewhouse, Bellary Road, Hebbal.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so