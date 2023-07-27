The revamped 080 Lounge at KIA Terminal 1 unveils the latest additions of delicacies to its menu

Every time we are driving to the airport we pray for a hassle-free trip, we are constantly worried about the queue at the security check and if we are at the right gate, but not this time. We weren’t in a hurry to reach on time, we were taken through a VIP gate and express security check-in entry into Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport with wide smiles on our face while everyone else around us wondered if we were some big-shots. Well, that was fun but it gets more interesting because we were here for an exclusive dekko of the new menu being served at the newly revamped 080 Lounge by Travel Food Services (TFS).

The ultra-luxe lounge, boasting a TV room, fire spot, a reading nook, work pods and more, recently unveiled its latest additions of delicacies to its menu with Breaking Bread Season 2 and it began with a couple of pass-arounds like Japanese Rice Crisp Crushed Fresh Asparagus and Gochujang Chicken with Toasted Sesame and Scallion. Once done with the tour, we sat down at the table for a five-course meal. We began our gastronomic adventure with the appetizer, Salt Baked Beets, Chevre & Pecan, accompanied by a refreshing cucumber panta, mulch and aged hamamica. The combination of earthy beets, creamy chevre and crunchy pecans promised us a scrumptious lunch ahead. The Butternut Squash & Coconut Velouté soup, which was presented next, was an absolute delight, thanks to the creamy texture complemented by panko-crusted cherry tomatoes, adding a burst of tangy sweetness to each spoonful.

A standout on the menu was the Mushroom Bao with Spiced Soil. Crafted to resemble mushrooms, these steamed buns boasted a mushroom-based filling and were placed on edible sand. For the mains, we savoured the Eight-Hour Braised New Zealand Lamb Shanks, accompanied by creamy pommery mash, tender broccoli and vibrant baby carrots.

To conclude our meal on a sweet note, we were treated to Textures of Mango & Passion Fruit, accompanied by a luscious mascarpone cream. Our unusual trip to the airport came to an end with us collecting personalised wine glasses before departing from the VIP gate.

INR 4,000 onwards. At Devanahalli.

