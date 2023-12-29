ThrivingAt13: Meet Bengaluru's gastronomic geniuses

Dedicated to infusing Bengaluru’s culinary landscape with sustainable and global flavours, these 13 chefs across the city are reinventing classic dishes with contemporary twists and adding unique elements to elevate dine-out experiences.

Rhea Aaron, head chef, Klaa Kitchen

A culinary genius who furthers simplistic and sustainable cooking practices, Rhea Aaron is the head chef and co-owner at Klaa Kitchen where you can find authentic Indian, Asian and Goan delicacies. The 28-year-old wants to infuse the city with rich Goan flavours and enthusiastically tells us that she does not just want to curate meals, she wants to create memorable dining experiences. “I want every dish to be wrapped in love, creativity and warmth that I have nurtured over the years from my early culinary beginnings,” she shares. I recommend: Ramen, Naru Noodle Bar, Shanti Nagar.

Mythrayie S Iyer, head chef, Farmlore

Inspired by ingredients with a farm-to-fork approach, Mythrayie S Iyer is the head chef at Farmlore, a restaurant known for its cuisine-agnostic approach. What influences the culinary creation of the 30-year-old is her love for local flavours. “I want to bring a sense of seasonality to local flavours but with a different way of assembling them together. I want to bring a sense of seasonality to local flavours but with a different way of assembling them together. I want to be experimental,” she explains. I recommend: Bassaru, Naati Sogadu, Sahakar Nagar.

Priya Chauhan, pastry chef, The Kind Roastery & Brewroom

What are the odds that a dentist moves into the world of decadent desserts and decides to stay? Well, we would say zero to chef Priya Chauhan, who currently holds the position of a pastry chef at The Kind Roastery & Brewroom Bangalore. With her part-time dental and full-time culinary talents, Priya wants to popularise eggless baking and gluten-free desserts in the city. She says, “my passion lies in infusing classic flavour profiles with a modern twist, utilising innovative baking methods and techniques to elevate and enhance the overall taste experience.” I recommend: Tteokbokki, Dam’s Kitchen, Kalyan Nagar.

Kapil Bhatt, head chef, Jamming Goat

After successful stints at Masala Library in New Delhi and Farzi Café in London, Kapil Bhatt, the head chef at Jamming Goat, is working towards bringing sustainable culinary and consumption patterns from his home state, Uttarakhand, to a fast-moving city like Bengaluru. He tells us, “I come from Uttarakhand where people believe in sustainability and consume mostly seasonal produce. I want to bring that dining experience to the city.” I recommend: Tabakmaaz, Habba Kadal, Whitefield.

(Clockwise) Rhea, Mythrayie S Iyer, Priya and Kapil

Tajveer Singh Negi, sous chef, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Sous chef Tajveer Singh Negi at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, who hails from the picturesque town of Nehrugram in Dehradun, aspires to bring authentic Garhwali and Kumaoni cuisine into the mainstream culinary scene. At present, he is exploring these authentic flavour profiles in fusion foods to appease the taste palates of both local and international crowds. “As guests embark on a culinary journey, they can look forward to unique combinations such as Garhwali-style pasta with local spices or innovative takes on traditional Garhwali delicacies using Italian cooking techniques,” he shares. I recommend: Benne Dosa, CTR Malleshwaram

Diya Muralishankar, commis pastry, Roxie

A culinary prodigy, chef Diya Muralishankar, a 21-year-old pâtissière from Bengaluru, honed her skills at HumbleBean Café and collaborated with culinary luminaries like Gary Mehigan. Now as Commis 1, pastry chef at Roxie, Diya has a special affinity for reimagining classic pastries. She tells us, “when it comes to young flavours, I want to bring back classic desserts with small twists that retain the original idea but are thought through differently.” Her appreciation for all things sweet extends beyond her creations at Roxie. I recommend: Cherry and Pistachio Gelato, Milano.

Harika GK, kitchen commis, Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi Bengaluru

Fairly new to the industry, Harika GK currently holds the position of kitchen commis at Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi Bengaluru. The 22-year-old tells us that she wants to experiment with traditional cooking styles and introduce them to city-based gourmands. She says, “There are a lot of people in the city who have started to practice veganism and I want to bring them dishes made using shojin ryori, a traditional Japanese-Buddhist cuisine which is based on the idea that every life should be honoured. Everything here is made without any meat or animal products.” I recommend: Thukpa, Delicious Momos, Banaswadi.

Muhammed Anas, head chef, Beyondburger Inc

Head chef and the managing director of the newly launched burger joint in the city, Beyondburg Inc., chef Muhammed Anas had a rather interesting introduction to the culinary scene. An aviation management dropout, Anas started working at his brother’s restaurant and eventually discovered his passion for cooking. At present, the 28-year-old is striving towards assembling a burger that boasts the efficiency of a fast food chain but features sublime flavours that one can only achieve with fresh and local produce. “I want to offer patrons fresh flavours, a funky look and feel and a very young vibe,” he shares. I recommend: Smoked Chicken and Mushroom Pizza, Brik Oven, Church Street.

(Clockwise) Tajveer, Diya, Harika GK, Muhammed

Poovanna Ajjamada, speciality chef, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru

Not just his culinary talents but also his efficiency in planning menus and buffets is what sets Poovanna Ajjamada, the Italian speciality chef, at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal apart. Beyond his own creations, he fancies the potential flavours like vanilla and cocoa offer. “Their sweet and comforting notes enhance classic desserts and beverages, making them a versatile choice for cafés and their rich flavour profiles open doors for artisanal chocolates in Bengaluru,” shares Poovanna. I recommend: New Zealand Lamb Rack, Alba, Whitefield.

Nehal Borkar, sous chef, Machan, Taj West End Bengaluru

Committed to infusing Bengaluru’s culinary scene with vibrant global flavours by incorporating Goan ingredients, chef Nehal Borkar currently holds the position of junior sous chef 2 at Machan, Taj West End Bengaluru. If you have tasted the Prawn Coriander at the five-star property and loved it to the last bite, you partially have Nehal to thank. Speaking about his culinary vision for the city, Nehal shares, “I want to create dishes that are not only delicious but also reflective of Bengaluru’s modern palate.” I recommend: Meen Eleittad, Karavalli, Ashok Nagar.

Sukhmanpreet Kaur, commis chef, Oko, Lalit Ashok

Hailing from the Wheat Bowl of India, Sukhmanpreet Kaur aims to bring a unique blend of traditional Punjabi flavours and introduce a fresh, contemporary twist to regional dishes. “Have you heard of biryani sushi rolls? The sushi rice is infused with the biryani spices; these are the kind of fusion flavours I want to bring to the city,” she shares enthusiastically. I recommend: Plain Dosa, Umesh Dosa Point, Seshadripuram.

Ankur Rajput, sous chef, ZLB23, The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Chef Ankur demonstrates a deep understanding of authentic and modern Japanese flavours and ingredients. Passionate about food and fitness, Ankur wants to experiment with ingredients highlighting and elevating the umami flavours of a dish such as miso, yuzu and passionfruit. He shares, “I personally would introduce the city to Kaiseki because I believe it is the best way to showcase your creativity, skill and inculcate techniques of cooking that aren’t widely used here in Bengaluru.” I recommend: Podi Dosa with Filter Coffee, The Rameshwaram Café.

(Clockwise) Poovanna, Nehal, Sukhmanpreet, Ankur, Shubham

Shubham Shinh, chef de cuisine, Tiamo, Conrad Bengaluru

A Jalandhar lad, Shubham Shinh holds the position of chef de cuisine at Tiamo, Conrad Bengaluru. Specialising in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, the 28-year-old aims to bring a harmonious blend of fresh and unique elements and recipes to the table. “My aim is to bring a burst of fresh, locally sourced ingredients that will further create a dynamic culinary experience for the already diverse palate of the city,” Shubham tells us. I recommend: Benne Masala Dosa, CTR, Malleswaram.

