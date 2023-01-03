Food Review: b Café at Shangri-La Bengaluru introduces Lobster Night

For years, Bengaluruens have been saving their gustatory indulgences for the weekends. But what if one wants to do away with their mid-week blues with a scrumptious dinner? Taking cues, Shangri-La Bengaluru’s all-day dining restaurant b Café has curated Lobster Nights — an extensive spread featuring a host of Lobster specialities — to be held on the first Wednesday of every month. Wanting to unwind in the middle of a busy week, we visited the restaurant on the first Wednesday of December.

Lobster Ceviche With Grapefruit And Orange

Lobster Uramaki

As we strolled through the restaurant looking at the items available on the buffet, we decided to start our meal on a lighter note with Lobster Ceviche With Grapefruit And Orange (a South American dish of chopped raw vegetables and lobster in lemon juice marinade) and Lobster Uramaki (a Japanese sushi roll with lobster). The Lobster Ceviche was a crunchy, sweet-and-sour treat that worked well as a starter but the Uramaki became our best pick between the two. Delectable and wholesome – a mouthful of the Uramaki presented a confluence of different textures that blended seamlessly.

Grilled Lobster

Lobster Thermidor

Lobster Risotto

After this, we were recommended Grilled Lobster (served with tamarind sauce-drizzle), Lobster Thermidor (a French dish cooked in a wine sauce, stuffed back into the shell, and baked), and Lobster Risotto. The smoky notes of the grill and the spiciness of black pepper went well with the tangy taste of the tamarind sauce in Grilled Lobster. In Lobster Thermidor, the flavour and the texture of the lobster not only stood strong, but the creaminess of the sauce (made with Parmesan cheese) and the dryness of the white wine further accentuated it. But being Italian cuisine lovers, we could not have enough Lobster Risotto, cooked in a puree of green asparagus. The creaminess of the white sauce and the fresh, grassy flavour of the asparagus was a marriage in heaven. The earthy flavour of the dish made it light on our stomachs, despite the presence of rich cheese and generous chunks of lobster meat. Our hands reached for some more dollops of this delicacy, but thankfully, we resisted our urge in time so that we could try out a few more recommended dishes.

Lobster Chettinad

Zafrani Tandoor Lobster

Singapore Chilli Lobster with Mantou Bun

After sampling lobster dishes from cuisines across the globe, we decided to end our meal with flavours closer to home, choosing Lobster Chettinad (a Tamil delicacy), Zafrani Tandoor Lobster (cooked in béarnaise sauce and saffron lemon-butter sauce), and Singapore Chilli Lobster with Mantou Bun. With strong hints of dried chilli, Lobster Chettinad would satiate the taste buds of diners who love spicy food. The piquant Zafrani Tandoor Lobster presented lobster meat in its most tender form and melted in our mouths. However, Singapore Chilli Lobster with Mantou Bun stood out from the rest of the dishes we tasted, in terms of the flavours. Slightly resemblant Thai curry, the savoury and spicy Singapore Chilli Lobster was well complemented by the soft and sweet Mantou Bun.

If you are a seafood enthusiast or love everything lobster, Lobster Night at b Cafe is just the thing for you. And if you are not big into seafood, we still recommend that the perfect way to destress amidst a busy week is to sail through the cuisines across the world through this ultimate lobster fiesta.

₹2,999++ per person. At Vasanth Nagar. Details: 8045126420

