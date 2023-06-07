Cafe Azzure takes you to Sicily’s sun-drenched shores with their new summer menu

As the golden sun ascends its celestial throne, casting its radiant beams upon Bangalore, Cafe Azzure beckons you to immerse yourself in a taste extravaganza that epitomises the idyllic island of Sicily. Prepare to be transported to a realm of gustatory bliss with their exquisite and evocatively named summer menu, aptly titled Summer in Sicily. Expect a gastronomic adventure that will invite you to savour the essence of Sicilian cuisine amidst an ambience steeped in warmth and elegance.

The epicurean journey will commence with an offering: Bruschetta, a Mediterranean masterpiece that harmoniously embodies simplicity and indulgence. Behold as toasted bread unveils a mosaic of luscious, sun-ripened tomatoes, interlaced with sprigs of aromatic basil and adorned with a gossamer drizzle of verdant olive oil. Each bite will transport you to sun-dappled Italian terraces, where the spices dance upon your palate, creating a symphony of tang and herbaceous delight.

Surrender to temptation as you encounter the crown jewel of the Sicilian culinary repertoire—the Burrata Lasagna. Succulent layers of ethereal pasta, interwoven with velvety tendrils of decadent burrata cheese, bask in a rich tapestry of sumptuous tomato sauce. The amalgamation of these celestial elements renders an orchestration of essences, pampering your taste buds with every forkful.

For those seeking a transcendental culinary embrace with a lighter touch, the Mini Italian Burrata Pizza awaits your discerning palate. Crispy and ethereal, the crust forms the foundation upon which velvety burrata cheese reclines, like a celestial queen nestled upon her culinary throne. Glistening cherry tomatoes and verdant basil leaves complete this edible masterpiece, painting a symphony of colours and textures that evoke the essence of a sunlit Italian garden.

Refreshment takes on new dimensions with Cafe Azzure's artfully crafted mocktails. Sip the Tropical Melody, a libation that harnesses the tangy allure of raspberry shrub, effortlessly harmonizing with the sweetness of summer fruits. They dance as if they were indulging you in a sun-soaked serenade on a tropical island paradise. Alternatively, imbibe the Berry Cooler, an elixir that marries the invigorating zing of lemon with the enigmatic charm of pepper-infused berries. Each sip is an expedition through a labyrinth of taste, awakening your senses and rejuvenating your spirit.

To complement this voyage, the Contorni section boasts the Sicilian Orange and Feta Cheese salad, a vibrant composition that fuses succulent oranges with the creamy decadence of feta cheese. For a grand finale that evokes pure bliss, the Dolci section showcases the Fresh Mango Sundae. Imagine a marriage of velvety mangoes, plucked at the peak of their succulence, mingling with the creamy decadence of vanilla ice cream. A cascade of caramel sauce, golden as the Sicilian sun, cascades over this paradisiacal creation, while the symphony of crunchy nuts adds a melodic crunch to the composition.

Cafe Azzure’s menu is an opus that unites the culinary traditions of Italy and the soul-stirring allure of Sicily. The artistry and dedication poured into each dish are palpable, ensuring an unforgettable experience that lingers long after the final morsel is savoured. Whether you are a gastronomic enthusiast, a wanderer in search of authenticity, or simply a lover of the finer things in life, the Summer in Sicily menu will invite you to surrender to its siren call. Let your taste buds be serenaded by delectables that evoke memories of sun-kissed shores and balmy evenings.

Meal for two: INR 1,200 and INR 1,500 upwards for veg and non-veg respectively.

