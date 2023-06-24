Love beer and kebabs? Head to Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, which is hosting a food festival with these dishes as the hero

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway brings their much-anticipated Beer & Kebabs Festival, currently underway at the esteemed Hydeout Lounge & Bar. Promising a fusion of flavours, this extraordinary event is set to captivate the taste buds of patrons until June 30.

The festival presents aromatic kebabs and ice-cold beers that take centre stage like never before. With an exquisite selection of meticulously crafted craft beers, attendees can satiate their thirst and discover new and exciting flavours when rightly paired with various dishes on offer. "Since it's the start of the monsoon season, the weather calls for kebabs, and we thought of pairing them with a glass of draught beer. It perfectly complements the ambience and theme of Hydeout, where the food focuses on Indian small plates that go well with your choice of beverage," Kamal Kant Singh, Sous Chef at Hydeout.

The culinary team at Sheraton has prepared a diverse range of expertly crafted kebabs that are sure to leave meat lovers spellbound. From the succulent Gosht Chapli Kebab to the sizzling Patiala Murgh Tikka and the Kasundi Mahi Tikka, each dish is a testament to the artistry and passion of the hotel's chefs. "I would recommend choosing lager for anything spicy and meaty, whereas ales make a great combination with cheesy and saucy dishes," he reveals.

Vegetarian options at the festival are equally enticing, offering a burst of authentic flavours and aromatic spices. Guests can indulge in tantalizing delights such as the Achari Paneer Tikka, smoky Bhatti Da Soya Chaap and the creamy Malai Broccoli, ensuring a delightful experience for all palates. "The kebabs (3 vegetarians and 3 non-vegetarians) are specially curated for this occasion, and they are both popular and exclusive. The non-vegetarian kebabs offer a choice of lamb, fish, and chicken, paying tribute to cuisines from different parts of India. Vegetarian options also include a mix of marinades to suit versatile palates," he shares.

The Beer & Kebabs Festival is a not-to-be-missed culinary extravaganza, whether you're a beer enthusiast, a kebab connoisseur, or simply seeking an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

INR 999 onwards. On till June 30. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar. +919591996953.