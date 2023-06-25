Smoke House Deli introduces sweet new additions to its menu 'Sundae Bliss'

Smoke House Deli recently unveiled an irresistible new lineup of sundaes and as avid food lovers, we couldn't resist the opportunity to experience their latest dessert creations firsthand. Before delving into the delightful sundaes, we had the pleasure of savouring their mouthwatering Smoke House Veg Club in Grilled Whole Wheat sandwich served alongside a medley of leafy greens and peri-peri fries and Whipped Ricotta with Truffle Oil, whipped ricotta and mascarpone cream, lightly sweetened to perfection, paired exquisitely with the earthy truffle oil and the bread.

These wholesome and flavoursome dishes set the stage for the decadent dessert experience that awaited us. The star of the show was undoubtedly the Sundae Bliss collection—a carefully curated assortment of six indulgent sundaes.

The Therapy sundae was a harmonious blend of creaminess and crunchiness. Featuring Mars Bar, smoked Madikeri dark chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows, toasted hazelnuts, popping candy and chocolate wafer cigars, every spoonful delivered a delightful explosion of taste.

The Rocky Road presented a delightful collision of juicy cherries, chocolate chip cookies, gooey chocolate chips, fluffy marshmallows, creamy vanilla ice cream, butter pecan ice cream and a generous sprinkle of flaked almonds in each bite.

For those seeking a playful and fun-filled indulgence, the Knickerbocker Glory is a perfect choice. With a medley of berry compote, velvety vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sauce drizzles, strawberry sorbet, whipped cream, toasted nuts, almond praline and a chocolate wafer cigar, this sundae brought together a mix of textures.

Those looking for a unique twist in their dessert experience may do so by opting to add Bailey's Irish Cream to their sundaes, as we did for Drunken sundae, featuring chocolate mousse, Oreo biscuit, chocolate wafer cigar roll, chocolate brownie chunks, cotton candy and sprinklers, offered a boozy paradise.

The Banana Split sundae whisked us away on a tropical journey. Caramelized bananas, salted caramel popcorn ice cream, tangy strawberry sorbet, Madikeri chocolate ice cream, salted peanuts, candied walnuts, toffee and chocolate fudge, fluffy whipped cream, a chocolate wafer and a cherry on top created a symphony of contrasting flavours.

And then, there was the Affogato sundae—a divine creation featuring a decadent chocolate brownie, waffle cone crumb, Dope Cuppa Cream, smoked Madikeri chocolate ice cream, toasted marshmallows, velvety chocolate ganache and a bold shot of Dope Coffee espresso.

The Sundae Bliss collection showcased the perfect balance of textures and ingredients, with each creation boasting a unique combination of indulgent elements. Whether it was the creamy and crunchy Therapy sundae, the playful and fun-filled Knickerbocker Glory, or the tropical paradise of the Banana Split, each dessert was fun and tasty in its own right.

INR 350 onwards. Ongoing. Available at Lavelle Road.