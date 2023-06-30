This new space in JP Nagar offers an earthy ambience with an array of small bites, large plates and desserts  

After a week of chaos, meetings and endless calls, we felt at ease hearing the leaves gently sway to the breeze, the sound of water flowing and birds chirping; while we chose to munch on spoonfuls of blueberry cheesecake that effortlessly melted in our mouths. And no, we did not escape the urban jungle or land in the outskirts of the city. In fact, we were seated in a new café, in south Bengaluru, that has all the earthy elements one could ask for in a space like this.

Herbed Paneer Skewer

Just a few days old, the Iris Café & Kitchen is the brand’s second outlet in the city. We were glad to know that the new space had already earned a few regulars who choose to frequent this café with their laptops and novels. Now, before we talk about the creamy cheesecake, let’s rewind to the begging of the meal that kick-started with a Lentil & Beetroot Broth Soup, served with a slice of garlic bread. We followed this up with a bowl of Millet & Corn Tabbouleh layered between chopped veggies and leafy greens, which looked like the Mysore Maharaj’s vibrant petha. Much like its appearance, the flavours were impressive too.

Caramello Cold Coffee

A plate of Iris Mushroom Caps and Crunchy Chicken Tenders were presented next and full marks for the presentation. The deep-fried mushroom caps stuffed with cheese and spinach were placed in a mesh tray and the chicken strips were stacked like a small tower and finished with a red chilli. We loved the mushroom but the chicken was not tender and nor was it as palatable as the dishes served before.

Half Grilled Chicken

When the freshly baked pizza with BBQ Chicken topping reached our plates, we were hopeful that this Italian delicacy will set things back in line, but unfortunately, the sourdough base needed some more work. At this point, we decided to call for desserts and the cheesecake turned out to be a rewarding choice and undid some damage. Iris, although new, promises a quaint and aesthetic ambience that perfectly pairs with comfort dishes and the sinful desserts on their menu.

INR 800 onwards. Iris Café & Kitchen At JP Nagar.