Radisson Blu brings food festival 'Mitti Ki Khushbu' to Bengaluru

To celebrate the double treat of Navratri and Ugadi, the specialty North Indian restaurant Saffron at Radisson Blu Outer Ring Road is hosting the four-day food festival Mitti Ki Khushboo, starting today. Inspired by the rustic cuisines from the villages of Northern India, the dishes on the menu are artfully recreated by their chefs. From spicy vegetable stir-fries to slow-cooked meat dishes, one can expect a hearty and wholesome experience. The menu is available only for dinner.



INR 2,231 onwards per person. March 22-26. At Outer Ring Road. Details: 9731476113

Also read: Cafe Delhi Heights rolls out Navratri-special menu in Bengaluru



Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa