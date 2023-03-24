Chef Kuan Lai to curate a 10-day Asian Food Festival at Courtyard Marriott ORR

India is about to be treated to an extraordinary culinary experience as the celebrity chef, Chef Kuan Lai, arrives to curate a 10-day Asian food festival at Courtyard Marriott ORR. The festival, An Asian Inspiration, is set to take place from Mrach 21 and food enthusiasts all over the country are buzzing with excitement.

Chef Kuan Lai is no stranger to the culinary world, and his impressive journey of over 30 years of experience speaks volumes about his skill and expertise. Born into a Chinese family in the cultural melting pot that is Malaysia, Chef Kuan is known as a Pan-Asian Cuisine Specialist, and his unique take on traditional Asian dishes has earned him worldwide acclaim.

Chef Kuan's passion for food started at a young age, and he began his incredible culinary journey in Amsterdam in 1989. Since then, he has travelled the world, working in some of the best kitchens and restaurants, honing his skills and perfecting his craft.

Also read: Courtyard by Marriott ORR, Bengaluru introduces a limited-period, Japanese-style Izakaya dinner

His journey began as Executive Asian Chef, part of the opening team for the 365 rooms Arabella Sheraton Grand Hotel in Cape Town. His impressive resume includes being the Chef de Cuisine at the award-winning EEST Pan Asian Restaurant in Malaysia from 2006 to 2011. His vast experience has allowed him to master a wide range of cuisines and techniques, making him a culinary force to be reckoned with.

We catch up with the chef for a quick chat:

What’s your favourite part about being a chef?

Chefs often enjoy the creative freedom that comes with cooking. Being able to experiment with different ingredients, techniques, and flavours is not only exciting but also challenging. It allows chefs to continuously improve and innovate their dishes and create something unique that reflects their personality and style. Moreover, being a chef is a very social job, as chefs often work closely with other chefs, waiters, and kitchen staff. This creates a sense of camaraderie and teamwork that can be very rewarding.

As a chef who has worked in restaurants and TV shows, what would surprise people about your job — maybe something you didn’t realize going into it either?

Being a chef, I like to explore the different fusion versions of the cuisine that I have mastered. Much like India, many other Asian countries have a serious Chinese fusion cuisine going on. In many countries, people tend to use their local ingredients while using Chinese techniques to cook them. One of the great things about fusion cuisine is that it allows chefs to experiment and be creative with their cooking. As a chef who has travelled extensively, I have learned to adapt my cooking to the local palate. When cooking for people with a strong cultural heritage, I cannot simply rely on my recipe and ignore their preferences. By taking the time to learn about local tastes and ingredients, I believe that I can create truly memorable dining experiences for my guests.

What was the biggest challenge you faced when you were starting in the industry?

I realized that it is a demanding job and you have to work hard. One must be passionate about this and not take this as a hobby. One has to be dedicated to making a mark in the industry and no shortcuts will

help. To be a chef you need to be patient and resilient, have time management and organizational skills, be creative and original, and most importantly, have leadership skills and people management, you must keep your team happy.

Where does your love for food come from?

My family groomed me to become a very picky eater. My father used to travel 5 miles in a boat just to get better quality noodles. In my family, we appreciate food and give the ingredients the respect they need and use it in the right way. Growing up in Malaysia from a Chinese family you are right in the epicentre of an intense cultural blend. Where food also goes through a cultural change where so many variations of one particular dish can be found. It’s the journey to find the best version of a dish that has

led me to explore many cultures and cuisines.

Tell us a bit about An Asian Inspiration and what made you take this up?

An Asian Inspiration promises to deliver an unparalleled culinary journey, featuring an eclectic array of dishes sourced from diverse regions such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and more. Our esteemed guests can expect to indulge in an unforgettable gastronomic experience that encompasses both humble street food classics and the finest oriental delicacies.

What was your artistic muse behind curating the menu for this event?

My inspiration for curating the menu for this event stems from my extensive travels to India, where I have explored and experimented with various culinary delights in Hyderabad and Kolkata. Through my

journeys, I have developed a refined palate and a deep appreciation for Cantonese and fusion cuisine. One of the star dishes on my menu is undoubtedly the succulent and flavorful duck, which has consistently remained a popular choice among diners. My experience and familiarity with the preferences of the Indian palate have allowed me to expertly craft a menu that is sure to tantalize and satisfy the taste buds of my esteemed guests.

₹1,999 onwards. Until March 31. At Outer Ring Road