This Bengali Food Festival at Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is perfect for some Pujo glutonny

The talk of the town currently is Navaratri and Pujo and most hotels and restaurants are working on food festivals celebrating them. One such food festival, simply called the Bengali Food Festival, is already on at Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, and we decided to check it out for dinner last week. Right outside the restaurant was an ornate photo booth, which featured goddess Durga, decked up in the traditional sholar shaaj.

Also read: This pop-up at Wabi Sabi promises familiar dishes that still manage to wow with unique flavours

We were welcomed with a cold glass of Aam Porar Shorbot, which was tangy, sweet and spicy. Probably the best way to start off the dinner. We also tried luchis with Kosha Mangsho. The deep-fried flatbread paired perfectly with the mutton curry. What we loved the most was that the mutton curry was cooked to perfection.

Dimer Devil

We followed it up with one of the most sought after Bengali delicacies — The Kolkata Mutton Biryani. Apart from the mutton pieces, we also had boiled eggs and potatoes in the biryani, which are just regularthings for a Bengali but for us, the potato stole the show.

Kosha Mangsho

Other delicacies include iconic dishes such as Ilish Bhapa, Chingri Malai Curry, Dak Bungalow Chicken, Dimer Devil, Aloo Posto and more. You can also choose from a range of desserts like Rasmalai, Malai Chom Chom, Sondesh, Patishapta and Roshogolla, amongst others.

Also read: The new menu at the newly refurbished Memories of China sticks to our favourite tried and tested flavours

Meal for two: INR 3,998 onwards. On till October 24. At Outer Ring Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so