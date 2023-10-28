Bangaliana bliss!: This ongoing Bengali Food Festival is a must-try for its fusion delicacies

The festive season of Durga Puja might be over but we never miss out on an opportunity to indulge in some Bengali delicacies when we get the chance to. One such opportunity arrived earlier this week when we made our way to Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center for their ongoing Bengali Food Festival. The menu has been curated by Kolkata-based chef Joymalya Banerjee and the hotel’s in-house executive chef JP Singh.

We started off our dinner with Vegetable Chop (spiced beetroot, potato and peanut croquettes, crumb fried), Kanchkolar Shammi Kabab (pan-grilled green banana patties stuffed with bagane moshla and hung curd) and Beguni (thinly sliced aubergine, crispy fried with Bengal gram batter enhanced with kalonji and

poppy seeds).

Lichoor Paayesh

Moving on to the main course, first, we tried a delicious steamed rice with Methhi Sombora Kancha Moong Dal (unroasted moong dal tempered with fenugreek seeds and dried chillies) and Jhurjhure Aloo Bhaja (finely shredded potatoes, fried till crisp); and then moved to the delectable Phoolkopir Malaikari (cauliflower stewed in coconut milk and hot spices) served with Potol Jhaal Posto (pointed gourd, stir-fried in a spicy blend with poppy seed paste, cumin, chillies and garlic) and Chhanar Dompokhto (cream cheese chunks cooked on dum with kishmish paste, poppy seed paste and ghee). We wrapped up our meal with a Lichoor Paayesh and Baked Dahi for the perfect finish. Tempted enough?

INR 2,099 onwards. On till October 29, 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Feast, Whitefield.

