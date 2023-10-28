Chambal cruising!: The new menu at this city favourite has a lot of pleasant yummy surprises

Tucked away in one corner of Church Street is this restaurant that offers a unique and exquisite culinary experience. With the buzz of the crowd outside and cozy ambience inside, Chambal invites you to warm dining experiences. The Chambal River is a tributary of the Yamuna that flows through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The variety of food on offer here includes the cuisines of this very region.

We were greeted first with a mocktail, Hawaiian Sunset, a fruity drink with vanilla ice cream and a cocktail, Pinocolada, which was a blend of white rum, coconut milk and pineapple juice. Now settled in, we were served a Veg Hariyali Soup with minced veggies and the Mutton Nalli Soup. The soups were paired with delicious and crunchy spicy tapioca chips in a special Chambal signature masala.

Mutton Nalli Soup

We then indulged in a Peri Peri Chicken Wings and their signature dish, Lollies on Coal with a crushed pepper marination that wowed! Then arrived the Pull Apart Bread stuffed with butter chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese that was easy on our palate and absolutely scrumptious. This was followed by Malai Broccoli which was definitely our personal favourite. We wrapped up this session with Crab Cakes flavoured with Malabar spices.

Pinocolada

We then coupled a few warm flaky naans with a butter chicken and a chicken biryani made in seeraga samba rice. It was heavenly and the rich ghee soaked final dish was the best we could ask for. Finally, we ended our lavish meal on a sweet note as we swooned over some Gulab Jamuns, topped with dry fruits. This is definitely a must-visit if rich food, that’s also good, is what excites you.

Meal for two: INR 600 onwards. At Church Street.

