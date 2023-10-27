Spooky soirée season is here! Check out these seven Halloween parties in Bengaluru 

It's that time of the year again when you dust off your faux vampire teeth, fix your devil halo headbands and ditch pastel and soft shades for sinister blacks and bloody reds as the spookiest day of the year, Halloween dawns upon us. We list out seven places across town that are hosting sinful parties filled with dance, DJs, drinks and more!

HIGH ULTRA LOUNGE

Put your party pants and demon headbands on! The Mother of Electronica, DJ Ma Faiza is coming to town for a Halloween bash that you must not miss! Get your groove on and prep yourself to get lost in a trance as she takes over the stage with some of her most popular beats. INR 999 onwards. October 28, 8 pm onwards. At World Trade Center.

RAAHI NEO KITCHEN & BAR

Frankfurt-based techno DJ and producer, Peter Pahn promises to bring some sick beats to this Halloween bash where you can expect everything from tarot reading to face painting and even costume competitions! So, make sure you put your best fashion foot forward. If you are looking for a Halloween bash where you can go beyond the groove and indulge in some fun-filled activities, this party might check all the boxes for you. At this seven-hour-long throw-down, look out for some Halloween-inspired drinks and food. INR 299 onwards. October 28, 7 pm. At Ashok Nagar.

XU, THE LEELA PALACE

Calling all witches, ghouls and ghosts. If this year you are going bigger and better with your costume, then you deserve to unleash your spooky side at a party that mimics the spirit. Drop by this beloved party destination and get ready to groove with some peppy beats as DJ Jonas Monteiro and Prithvi bring their dynamic element behind the deck just in time for Halloween. INR 499 onwards. November 4, 12 pm. At Kodihalli.

SUNBURN UNION

Known for hosting headliner DJs and local indie artistes from across the country, this famed party destination is bringing Darkroom Ft Stereo Express and Ivan & Rohit Barker for an epic Halloween costume party. INR 299 onwards. October 28, 6 pm. At Koramangala.

KITTY KO

Who is ready for a spooky soirée? Join Electro Smashers and Savio Mullen Music as they take over the stage with their haunting beats. As you prepare yourself for a night filled with spirited tracks, make sure you put on your best Halloween costume that would send a chill down anyone’s spine! INR 500 onwards. October 28, 2 pm onwards. At Seshadripuram.

MAGIQUE

Much like every year, this popular party destination is rolling out the ultimate Halloween spectacle with Goa-based DJ Anyasa who is set to take you on a mystical music journey with his thrilling new beats. Known for tracks like Going Under, Don’t Stop and others, DJ Anyasa is ready to party. Are you? Entry free. October 29, 7 pm onwards. At Koramangala.

JEFF’S

Unleash your spooky side at this newly revamped pub and watch out for a 360-entertainment experience with music by Zeenix, Fizz, Giant and Klenxch. This year’s Halloween edition invites all techno enthusiasts and if that does not check the boxes for you, watch out for special attractions like a costume competition, tarot reading and face painting. INR 499 onwards. October 28, 7 pm onwards. At Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur.

