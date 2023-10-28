This Halloween, anchor your spooky looks all night long with these trustworthy foundations

The season of eerie enchantment is upon us! Whether you're conjuring the ethereal beauty of a ghostly apparition, the gruesome realism of a zombie, or the mystical allure of a mythical creature, one essential beauty secret stands out: the importance of a reliable foundation to anchor your spooky look, preventing it from smudging, melting or disappearing into the shadows as the night unfolds. While you're busy trick-or-treating, dancing at parties, or prowling haunted houses, the last thing you want to worry about is your makeup feeling heavy or uncomfortable. The right foundation ensures a comfortable fit, allowing you to focus on the festivities without the distraction of an itchy or cakey face. So, we have put together a list of trusty-worthy options from budget-friendly and luxury brands for you to use as the canvas of your imagination.

B for bewitching by Sugar Cosmetics



Sugar's Goddess Of Flawless BB Serum – a BB cream, reimagined in serum form. This fusion of makeup and skincare boasts a one-of-a-kind concoction of natural elements, instantly diffusing flaws and enhancing skin's texture. Shielding you with SPF 15 against relentless sun rays, its velvety, transfer-resistant formula ensures a non-greasy, day-long dewy freshness. Enriched with skincare treasures like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, amla extracts, and nourishing oils, this featherlight BB Serum takes aim at blemishes, acne, spots and pigmentation, bestowing a non-cakey, fresh-faced allure. Suitable for all skin types, this 100% vegan formula offers a spectrum of 7 shades to find your perfect match! ₹699. On in.sugarcosmetics.com

Botanical beast By Nykaa



Nykaa Cosmetics' Matte To Last Pore Minimizing Foundation! With its liquid-to-powder technology, this foundation promises a flawless, poreless matte finish that lasts for a remarkable 12 hours. Enriched with Sebustop, a photo-active compound sourced from ancient Chinese botanicals, it's been scientifically proven to combat bacteria, control excess oil and shrink pores with its natural astringent properties. Perfect for both oily and combination skin types, this foundation line is proudly vegan. With an awe-inspiring spectrum of 15 shades, it beautifully caters to the diverse tapestry of Indian skin tones. ₹849. On nykaa.com.

Collagen corner By Colorbarcosmetics



Amino Skin Radiant Foundation by Colobar is a foundation with the power of Lysine to boost collagen, enhance hydration and fight acne. High coverage and weightless, this magic foundation swirls the spells of Lysine, an essential amino acid to maintain your skin’s protein layer. It also fights acne and actively hydrates. The treated Japanese pigments promise color fidelity and uniformity during application, while the enchanting presence of silicone elastomers gives that enviable satin, smooth finish. ₹1,299. On colorbarcosmetics.com

Squalane psychosis By Nykaa



Enter the realm of radiance with Elf Cosmetics' Halo Glow Liquid Filter, a versatile elixir of luminosity that bestows your complexion with a real-life soft-focus filter. This liquid make-up wears many hats, gracing your skin in four enchanting ways: solo for a natural gleam, beneath or atop makeup for an ethereal aura, blended with foundation for an all-over luminous canvas or as a highbeam highlighter. Enriched with skin-nurturing ingredients such as Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid, it's a treat for your skin. The recyclable glass vessel houses a treasure trove of 12 shades, catering to a myriad of skin tones and undertones, ensuring your radiance knows no bounds. ₹1,750. On nykaa.com.

Vitamin E-erie By Sephora



Rare Beauty's Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 effortlessly blurs imperfections while offering a luminous, light-to-medium coverage that lasts all day. Apply with just your fingertips, melding seamlessly like a hydrating elixir for a naturally radiant complexion and skin-loving Vitamin E, which shields from the sun's rays without the dreaded sunscreen residue. Infused with Rare Beauty's signature Botanical Blend of lotus, gardenia and white water lily, it also pampers your skin with soothing nourishment. ₹3,900. On sephora.nnnow.com