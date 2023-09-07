ISKCON Bengaluru brings culinary delights from across the country with Sattvic Food Festival

It was on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha (waning Moon) in the month of Bhadrapada, that the glorious, playful and eternal lover Krishna was born. Come Krishna Janmashtami, celebrated annually to mark the omnipresence of the Protector of Dwarka. Dahi Handi pandals, intricately decorated temples and kids dressed in bright-coloured outfits cosplaying as Radha and Krishna are just a few of the highlights of this festival observed across the country with much cheer and joy.

Another thing that often leaves Krishna revellers excited are the traditional delicacies ranging from moong dal halwa to besan laddoo generously loaded with ghee. A particularly popular serving of Krishna Janmashtami happens to be the sattvic lunch, a nourishing vegetarian lunch prepared using Ayurvedic principles. ISKCON temple in Bengaluru, however, has given a wholesome twist to this luncheon preparation and brought culinary delights across different Indian states at its Sattvic Food Festival at KTPO Convention Center, Whitefield.

At this two-day food festival, we were amongst the first ones to sample dishes from popular brands like The Rameshwaram Cafe, Nataraj Chole Bhature and Sattvam amongst others. We started by tasting a fare from the North of India, Dahi Papdi Chaat, that came packed with pomegranate arils and two kinds of chutneys. With our bellies all warmed up, we moved to Chole Bhature from the favourite Natraj Chole Bhature. Served with green chillies and mint chutney on the side, the dish was simply filled with the aroma of Old Delhi.

We also stopped by our go-to breakfast destination, The Rameshwaram Café for their ever-so-delicious medu vadas which are so difficult to get on regular days because they are always out of stock. Next up, we moved to Chetty’s Corner, a small food stall serving a limited street food-driven menu. No outing in Bengaluru is complete without the beloved twistato. We wrapped our feast treat with mootichoor laddoo from UP Wala where you can also expect Gol Gappas, Pav Bhaji and Aloo Samosa.

₹ 30 onwards. September 07 & 08. At KTPO Convention Center, Whitefield.