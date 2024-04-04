Tiger Yaki brings its fiery and bold flavours from Mumbai to Bengaluru

A couple of days ago, an Instagram food reel featuring yaki sauce, a modern-day condiment glazing delicacies across Japanese and Korean street cuisine, prompted us to try it out. You would be surprised at how close its spice profile comes to the Indian masalas. In no time, that pursuit took us to Tiger Yaki, which recently opened its doors in the city after t w o successful stories in Mumbai.

Before approaching the counter to order, we took a good look at the scarlet shade interiors that reinforced the restaurant’s pan-Asian influence and shared a similar appeal with its menu as well.

On offer are their bestsellers like the cheese corn dog, takoyaki, gyozas and other popular street items you can find in Korea and Japan. We first ordered the Fried Chicken Tenders.

Tossed in Japanese spices, this crispy chicken hit it out of the ballpark with its flavour profile. Right from its seasoning to the crispy golden brown frying, this delicacy was a total palate-pleaser and a must-have from the menu. The paprika coating might smudge your hands a little bit, but that’s all part of the dining experience.