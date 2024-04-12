Experience the authentic flavours of a Kerala Vishu sadya at this joint on Outer Ring Road

We mixed the parippu along with the rice and ghee and it was an absolute delight. Then with each handful of rice, we mixed one each of the above mentioned dishes and it was a burst of flavours every single time. Then came the second serving of rice. This time, it was served with sambar. The Kerala sambar, with the strong flavour of tamarind, hits differently. The third serving of rice was with rasam and the last one was along with Pacha Moru (spiced buttermilk).

You can take a guess at how full we were by then and the four varieties of payasam didn’t help our cause at all. First, we sampled the Ada Pradhaman (rice flakes cooked in coconut milk and jaggery). We took a small bite of the banana that was served in the beginning and mixed it with this dessert and we were instantly transported to another universe of flavour. The dessert was over in the blink of an eye then. They also served Paal Payasam, Paal Ada Payasam and Pineapple Payasam, which were also all on point! Need we tell you why you need to do this sadya, again?

Meal for two: INR 1,850 onwards. April 14, 11.30 am. At Brunchilly, Outer Ring Road, Doddanekundi.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so