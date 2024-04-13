This Sunday brunch in Bengaluru offers a wide range of delicacies to make your weekend a memorable one

Sunday is that one day in the week where we just want to be by ourselves, be at ease and laze around. Even if you want to step out and experience the culinary delights that the city has on offer, you look forward to comfort food. Most Sunday brunches in the city function on that same note — providing the customers with food that will help them relax. One such brunch takes place every Sunday at Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore and we took some time out to check out what was on offer.
Before we decided to make ourselves comfortable, we took a small walk around the various counters that were set up and by the time we finished looking around, we were pretty impressed. From salads and appetisers to main course and sugar-free desserts, we were pretty much spoilt for choice. Without wasting much time, we took a plate and started our culinary journey. To begin with, we took a couple of fish and chicken tikkas, which were grilled to perfection. With the flavours on point, we didn’t really feel the need to pair it with the mint chutney. We also savoured some chicken wings, which left our fingers messy but our tummies were happy. We were done with the starters, but if you want, you can also try some of their veg options, which are equally flavourful.
Moving on to the main course, we kept it simple and sampled some mutton biryani along with Lucknowi Mutton Korma and Paneer Do Pyaza. With a burst of flavours with every bite, the biryani along with korma was a perfect match, except for the occasional spoon of raita that mellowed down the spice level. As for vegetarians, you can taste the Veg Tarkari Biryani, Dal Ihasuni, Dal Makhani and Mixed Veg.
Even before we finished with the main course, our eyes were already set on the range of sugar-free desserts. On offer were delectable Mini Pastries, Balushahi, Ras Malai, Cheesecakes and Gulab Jamun. If you are looking forward to a cozy and easy-going Sunday, choosing to brunch at this hotel is not going to disappoint you.
INR 1,800 onwards. Every Sunday. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Limelight, Old Airport Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so