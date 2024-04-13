This Sunday brunch in Bengaluru offers a wide range of delicacies to make your weekend a memorable one

Before we decided to make ourselves comfortable, we took a small walk around the various counters that were set up and by the time we finished looking around, we were pretty impressed. From salads and appetisers to main course and sugar-free desserts, we were pretty much spoilt for choice. Without wasting much time, we took a plate and started our culinary journey. To begin with, we took a couple of fish and chicken tikkas, which were grilled to perfection. With the flavours on point, we didn’t really feel the need to pair it with the mint chutney. We also savoured some chicken wings, which left our fingers messy but our tummies were happy. We were done with the starters, but if you want, you can also try some of their veg options, which are equally flavourful.