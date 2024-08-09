If you thought biryani was only meant for non-vegetarians, then this new veggie destination in Bengaluru is out to prove you wrong

Biryani is an all-time favourite for most people and hadcore biryani lovers classify this dish to be a specifically non-vegetarian dish — something that vegetarians cannot relish. But if you are a vegetarian who really appreciates the art of making biryani and want an equally mouth-watering plate of the treat, look no further than Ishtaa — the new family restaurant in South Bengaluru. Be it Jackfruit Biryani, or Soya Chaap Biryani, or the better known Paneer Biryani — the biryani experience at Ishtaa is unparalleled for vegetarians.
Nestled in a quiet corner of the ever bustling Jayanagar 4th Block, Ishtaa is the perfect blend of pristine interiors and tasteful elegance, where you will find authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine, with a sprinkle of modern presentation.
The contemporary yet classic interiors, paired with the soothing music creates a perfect environment for an evening with your family, where you can enjoy well-seasoned dishes.
Ishtaa is known for its authentic, spicy South-Indian food, has four outlets in Telangana — at Jubilee Hills, Kokapet, Basheerbagh and Gachibowli and are now sharing their delicacies with Bengaluru as well. Whether you are looking to try some South Indian flavours like Tomato Dhaniya Shorba, Karivepaku (curry leaves) soup, or wish to stick to the tried and tested Creamy Corn Soup, Ishtaa has something for every taste palate.
You will also find a variety of traditional starters like manchurians and fries with a South Indian twist — don’t miss out the vegetarian version of Kothu Parota and Idli fries. Apart from biryanis and South Indian delicacies like idli and dosa, you are treated to a variety of Asian starters like Spinach Corn Roll, Paneer Fry Dumplings, and Veg Wonton Fry that are sure to tease your senses.
As you relish the savouries, don’t forget to treat yourself to the nostalgic flavours of Goli Soda and the creamy goodness of Tender Coconut Delight. No meal is complete without a dessert and Ishtaa offers you some ethnic desserts like Nethi Poornam Booralu (Fried Sweet Dumplings), Sheer Kurma, Malai Sandwich and Junnu (the Indian version of Panna Cotta). Ishtaa has been in the limelight for a while now and is almost full during peak hours even on a weekday, so if you are planning to relish the flavours of Telangana, do make sure that you have booked yourself a table in advance.
Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Jayanagar.
Written by: Pooja K
Email: pooja.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kpooja_murali