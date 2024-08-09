If you thought biryani was only meant for non-vegetarians, then this new veggie destination in Bengaluru is out to prove you wrong

Ishtaa is known for its authentic, spicy South-Indian food, has four outlets in Telangana — at Jubilee Hills, Kokapet, Basheerbagh and Gachibowli and are now sharing their delicacies with Bengaluru as well. Whether you are looking to try some South Indian flavours like Tomato Dhaniya Shorba, Karivepaku (curry leaves) soup, or wish to stick to the tried and tested Creamy Corn Soup, Ishtaa has something for every taste palate.

You will also find a variety of traditional starters like manchurians and fries with a South Indian twist — don’t miss out the vegetarian version of Kothu Parota and Idli fries. Apart from biryanis and South Indian delicacies like idli and dosa, you are treated to a variety of Asian starters like Spinach Corn Roll, Paneer Fry Dumplings, and Veg Wonton Fry that are sure to tease your senses.