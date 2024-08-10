For the love of pie: This new pizzeria in Bengaluru specialises in New York-style pizzas

A new pizzeria is in town! Well, this has been the case for quite some time in Bengaluru now. But what sets 23rd Street Pizza apart from other pizzerias is their specialisation in offering New York-style pizzas. Vijay Sekhar, the founder of the establishment, worked in pizzerias in New York to understand their style and bring it to India.
As for the space here at Castle Street, it is an amalgam of neon signs, hip-hop music, a wine bar, a merchandise corner just beside the entrance and a live pizza counter. We decided to pay a visit to this brand new outlet on a Thursday evening and were surprised to see the space already buzzing. After making ourselves comfortable, we perused through the menu and noticed how concise it was.
To begin with, we ordered the Elderflower Spritz (elderflower cordial, sparkling wine and soda water) and paired it with Garlic Knots. This bite-sized delicacy was generously topped with parmesan cheese and fried garlic. Served alongside marinara-style sauce, this was absolutely delicious and got over in seconds.
An occasional sip of the sweet Elderflower Spirtz enhanced the overall experience of the delicacy. We then moved to the Buffalo Chicken Wings, which were tangy, saucy and juicy. We didn’t even realise when we finished licking off our fingers.
Moving on, we tried one of their pastas — Rigatoni Alla Vodka. This was an absolute hit! With the richness of tomato sauce, it was the perfect balance between creamy and spicy. So, if you are looking for something that is easy on the palate and not too filling, this is your go-to option. Now was the time to finally choose the pizzas. We went with Vijay’s suggestion and ordered a couple of them — Pick Me Up and Burra-ta-ta-ta. The former had tomato sauce, aged mozz, nduja, onion, pickled red chillies, par m and hot honey while the latter had tomato sauce, aged mozz, burrata, basil, evoo and parmesan cheese. These thin crust pizzas were crispy yet foldable and we absolutely loved both of them.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Castle Street, Langford Town.
