For the love of pie: This new pizzeria in Bengaluru specialises in New York-style pizzas

Moving on, we tried one of their pastas — Rigatoni Alla Vodka. This was an absolute hit! With the richness of tomato sauce, it was the perfect balance between creamy and spicy. So, if you are looking for something that is easy on the palate and not too filling, this is your go-to option. Now was the time to finally choose the pizzas. We went with Vijay’s suggestion and ordered a couple of them — Pick Me Up and Burra-ta-ta-ta. The former had tomato sauce, aged mozz, nduja, onion, pickled red chillies, par m and hot honey while the latter had tomato sauce, aged mozz, burrata, basil, evoo and parmesan cheese. These thin crust pizzas were crispy yet foldable and we absolutely loved both of them.

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Castle Street, Langford Town.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so