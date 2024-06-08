Neapolitan love: Chef Niharika’s Eating Love promises the best Neapolitan pizza in Bengaluru

If you’re one of those people — and there are plenty — of them who invest their spare time in pursuit of pizza perfection, then we’ve found the next best destination in Bengaluru for you.
Located in Jayanagar, Eating Love has added authentic Neapolitan accents to our city, while also providing a vegan-friendly menu too. With an extensive menu ranging from orange soda coffees to traditional sourdough pizzas, we tried everything that chef Niharika Peri had to offer and were pleasantly surprised by their flavours.
Greeted by the traditional red and black painted walls of any pizza restaurant, our first glances made it clear that their restaurant was home for all pizza lovers.
We kicked off our food journey with homemade kombuchas and sourdough toasts which had a healthy serving of stringy burrata and mozzarella cheese, that already had our belly’s satisfied but our tongues looking for more.
It was only fitting that we then tried the staple from Naples itself, their Neapolitan pizzas, which were presented with an intriguing twist. We were presented with some their menus’ most adventurous pizza choices and were delighted by the skillful use of exotic flavours, which included the likes of beetroot and harissa, broccoli and white truffle oil; and even baked eggplant with rosemary and paprika. But the highlight of their pizzas had to be their sourdough crusts. Even after being kept outside for a couple minutes, their crust passed the sourdough litmus test by maintaining a soft yet bouncy texture.
At the end of our incredibly filling feast, we concluded the night with orange coffee. A concoction of cold black coffee mixed with orange juice and surprisingly soda.
This drink was easily the star of the show, only second to their pizzas. Eating Love was definitely a great pizza joint and we recommend it to all pizza lovers along with vegans looking for a menu filled with great options.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Jayanagar.
Written by: Abhinav Shenoy
