Neapolitan love: Chef Niharika’s Eating Love promises the best Neapolitan pizza in Bengaluru

If you’re one of those people — and there are plenty — of them who invest their spare time in pursuit of pizza perfection, then we’ve found the next best destination in Bengaluru for you.

Located in Jayanagar, Eating Love has added authentic Neapolitan accents to our city, while also providing a vegan-friendly menu too. With an extensive menu ranging from orange soda coffees to traditional sourdough pizzas, we tried everything that chef Niharika Peri had to offer and were pleasantly surprised by their flavours.