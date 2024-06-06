Five spots in Bengaluru you must try if you are craving biryani this monsoon

With flavourful meat and basmati rice cooked to perfection, these restaurants across town are sure to tantalize the taste buds of biryani enthusiasts
Five spots in Bengaluru you must try if you are craving biryani this monsoon
Photo Credit: Pexels

Biryani lovers, assemble! The monsoon season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with a plate (or two) of steaming hot biryani?

The comforting aroma of fragrant spices mingled with melt-in-your-mouth meat or tender vegetables is enough to warm the soul on a rainy day. Finding it difficult to choose the best spot when in Bengaluru?

We have curated a list of five of the most loved biryani spots in the city. From classic Hyderabadi fare to unique regional specialities, get ready to embark on a delicious journey.

1. Star of the Show!

The star of the show is the Chettinad biryani at Ambur Star Biryani. This dish features basmati rice cooked to fluffy perfection, infused with a vibrant blend of Chettinad spices. The meat, typically chicken or mutton, is marinated in a rich masala, resulting in succulent and flavourful pieces. Their prawn biryani is also a crowd-pleaser but all options are guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds.

2. Crowd Favorite

Craving traditional Hyderabadi-style biryani? Marinated meat or vegetables are layered with fragrant rice and cooked in a sealed pot. This unique preparation by Meghana Foods allows the flavours to meld beautifully, resulting in a biryani that's both aromatic and deeply satisfying. Each bite bursts with rich spices, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

3. Donne paradise

A veteran shrine in the history of biryani in Bengaluru, Shivaji Military Hotel is considered ‘legendary’. Served in palm leaves or donne, the aromatic mutton biryani is a true crowd-pleaser! The Maratha eatery located in Jayanagar has gained quite a reputation, not only for its biryani but also for its Naati-style offerings including Naati Chicken Chops and comforting Paya Soup.

Five spots in Bengaluru you must try if you are craving biryani this monsoon
This new food destination in Bengaluru promises pizzas in different forms from various regions across the world

4. Spice Story

A fan of spicy Andhra biryani? Try Nagarjuna! Their fiery rendition of rice cooked to perfection with aromatic spices is a flavour bomb. The Keema Biryani, featuring minced meat and Koti Biryani, featuring chicken, is a must-try.

5. Biryani Mubarak!

They claim to respond to your unanswered prayers of biryani cravings! Sharief Bhai’s menu is a haven for meat lovers, especially the biryani fanatics. Indulge in a serving of their renowned Har-dil-azeez Biryani alongside delectable kebabs fresh from the tandoor and rest assured that your monsoon dinner cravings will be thoroughly satisfied.

(Written by Namitha Acharya & Sromona Mondal)

Five spots in Bengaluru you must try if you are craving biryani this monsoon
European Summer: This restaurant in Bengaluru unveils new menu with dishes celebrating fresh seasonal produce
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com