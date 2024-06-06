Five spots in Bengaluru you must try if you are craving biryani this monsoon

Biryani lovers, assemble! The monsoon season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with a plate (or two) of steaming hot biryani?

The comforting aroma of fragrant spices mingled with melt-in-your-mouth meat or tender vegetables is enough to warm the soul on a rainy day. Finding it difficult to choose the best spot when in Bengaluru?

We have curated a list of five of the most loved biryani spots in the city. From classic Hyderabadi fare to unique regional specialities, get ready to embark on a delicious journey.