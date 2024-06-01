Bengaluru

This new food destination in Bengaluru promises pizzas in different forms from various regions across the world

The menu does not limit itself but expands to salads, calzones and pasta alongside a thoughtfully curated assortment of beverages
Launched before the pandemic, Nomad PizzaBar began its journey in Delhi as a delivery brand before opening the doors to its first outlet. This eatery offers pizzas from different regions of the world, spanning from America to Turkey.

Whether you crave Naples, New York, Chicago deep dish or Detroit style, this place has you covered. The menu does not limit itself but expands to salads, calzones and pasta alongside a thoughtfully curated assortment of beverages such as coffee, wine and cocktails.

Now that the brand has set up camp in Indiranagar, we were tempted to taste a slice or two. Upon receiving the menus, we discovered the place offers two separate and equally extensive menus for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Sampling both in one sitting seemed impossible, so we decided to go green first.

It has somewhat become customary to pair your pizzas with garlic bread and a drink and we followed that routine without question. This time, we tried the awakening espresso martini and the pull-apart super soft garlic bread filled with cheese. Although the dish is priced a bit high, the taste makes it worth every penny. To our luck that day, their mango menu had just hit the tables, so we picked the Mango Arugula Salad, as we were not feeling too experimental to go for a mango-topped pizza. We also threw in some perfectly crunchy salted fries into the mix and it was a match made in heaven.

When it came to the traditional Italian dish, we tried three different variants. The first, of course, was from Naples — a Shiitake Mushroom and Goat Cheese pizza on sourdough. But if you are looking for something more wholesome — the Chicago Deep Dish All Veg Pizza is a fine choice. For those who wish to savour an amalgam of flavours, the NY Panner Makhani Pizza with Burrata Ball offers an array of textures and tastes. Thanks to a food coma, we skipped dessert and vowed to revisit and try newer styles of pizza.

Chicago Deep Dish All Veg Pizza

Meal for two: ₹1,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.

