This pop-up on Bhatkali food reminded us why the cuisine is always sought after within gourmand circles…

Already impressed, chef Fatima Riyaz then brought in servings of Prawn Mudkale, Bhatkali Mutton Biryani and a preparation with mussels that absolutely blew our mind! The prawn preparation was rich and creamy and the small rice dumplings that accompanied the seafood in a thick gravy made it a dish that seemed absolutely complete in itself. This truly needed nothing else. It was just perfect in itself. The biryani was good and the mussels were some of the best we’ve ever eaten. As our colleague who joined us for the meal said, “we’ve eaten so much and still feel so light,” we couldn’t help but agree. Maybe, this, after all, is the sign of an evolved cuisine at the end of the day?