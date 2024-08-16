South Bengaluru’s new vegetarian destination is sure to wow any gourmand, irrespective of their food preferences

We’d heard so much about this new vegetarian place in Jayanagar that we were excited even before we got there. Located in a quiet corner of the locality, this beautifully designed restaurant had a waiting line that literally extended to the next building, this, months after it opened its doors to the city. That must be a good sign we thought as we entered and it definitely was. The extensive menu is intimidating at first, you want to eat everything, but we decided to do a smart thing and only order enough for two. We decided also not to follow any particular order and just eat anything that caught our fancy.
We began with the Biryani Nuggets — a choice that surprised us simply because of its creativity — a definite recommendation. We followed this up with the Ratatouille Gujiya and just like its name, this eclectic dish married two ideas to perfection. Next up was the Creamy Spinach Soup with Mini Momos that absolutely blew our mind and reminded us of the Nepali favourite that it was modelled on. We then dug into a Watermelon Feta Cheese Salad like a palate cleanser and immediately followed that up with a Gongura Broccoli — which was everything you’d expect it to be!
We now needed a break and so decided to sip on two mocktails — Harmony Hawk and Orange Owl — absolutely refreshing and immediately dove into more gorging. It was now time for some main course and so we decided to pair Paneer Tacos with their absolutely delicious Tomato Rasam Soup with Mini Uttapam — we kid you not, this was a match made in heaven!
Stuffed to the hilt already, we had space for just a few more dishes and decided to taste, just taste, their Thai Curry with Jasmine Rice and paired it with an uncoventional Aloor Dum. This was perfection. We know the combination sounds odd, but that’s exactly what Phurr does to you — it allows and encourages you to mix and match flavours and pair random things, simply on a whim. The food, without question, is a delight for anyone who wants to avoid meat or eat green and clean — but more interestingly, it is food and flavour forward, egging (no pun intended) you on to try new things and discover new flavours.
Stomach and mind satiated, we decided to go with a platter of desserts and even though we were now spent, we couldn’t help but polish that up too! What a meal and what a delightful experience!
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Jayanagar.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal