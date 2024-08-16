Viva la Vida! This ongoing Sunday brunch at Ouro in Bengaluru brings Mexican street food to your plate

One of the restaurants that has quickly made a name for itself for serving European and Mexican delicacies is Ouro. This premium fine-dining establishment recently launched Loco Sundays — an exclusive Mexican Street Brunch, featuring an array of mouth-watering dishes. We finally decided to forget the comfort of our homes on a Sunday and headed out to find what was on offer at the brunch.
Safe to say, we weren’t disappointed at all. From the moment we stepped foot in the space, it was like we were transported to Mexico, with the in-house DJ playing mariachi tunes and staff donning Mexican hats and floral shirts. Talk about creating an atmosphere! As we made ourselves comfortable and the menu was now right in front of us, we were quite excited for what was yet to come.
We began our meal with Chicken Benedict and Chicken Quesadilla. We indulged in the Benedict first which was cooked with English Muffin, pulled chicken, poached eggs and topped with hollandaise sauce. With the first bite, we were pretty sure it was only a matter of time till we found our plates clean. As for the quesadilla, we were treated with a wheat tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, serrano chicken and served with sour cream and red confit. This was delicious as well, but nothing beats the Benedict. Being at Ouro and not trying chef Cyrus Daniels’ Mac & Cheese is like eating vegetarian food at KFC. So, without wasting much time, we ordered it and even though we wanted to take it slow, it just didn’t happen for us. The bowl was empty within minutes.
We then ordered the Mexican Rice Bowl with Chicken. This had red tomato rice, black bean sauce, mix veg in chipotle sauce, sour cream and totopo chips. We mixed all of this together and the result was an absolute tantalising burst of flavours. The portion sizes were also pretty sane, so we didn’t feel full. As for the desserts, you can choose from a variety of options like Golden Bar, Burnt Basque Cheese Cake, Mango Smoothie Bowl and Vegan Chocolate Cheese Cake.
INR 2,250 onwards. At Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road.
