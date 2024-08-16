Viva la Vida! This ongoing Sunday brunch at Ouro in Bengaluru brings Mexican street food to your plate

We began our meal with Chicken Benedict and Chicken Quesadilla. We indulged in the Benedict first which was cooked with English Muffin, pulled chicken, poached eggs and topped with hollandaise sauce. With the first bite, we were pretty sure it was only a matter of time till we found our plates clean. As for the quesadilla, we were treated with a wheat tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, serrano chicken and served with sour cream and red confit. This was delicious as well, but nothing beats the Benedict. Being at Ouro and not trying chef Cyrus Daniels’ Mac & Cheese is like eating vegetarian food at KFC. So, without wasting much time, we ordered it and even though we wanted to take it slow, it just didn’t happen for us. The bowl was empty within minutes.