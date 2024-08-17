Dobaraa in Bengaluru redefines fusion with its unique and globally diverse repertoire

Here’s an epicurean experience that reverberates, “Once more!” With its comprehensive menu served in a plush setting, Dobaraa – The Gastropub at Phoenix Mall of Asia surprises with more than just that.

We were surrounded by a serene quietude as we chose a corner table, tucked away from the shoppers’ cacophony outside. A magical beginning stirred up in a coupe glass, the Narcos Season 101, was before us. A cocktail of rum, blending in floral tea, pineapple and fig, along with a dash of kombucha — it had a tart, yet soothing kick. Playing ball with the drink, the Filo Wrapped Artichoke, with its generous mix of caramelised onion and goat cheese, baked to perfection, also wrapped in flavoured fables from the Ottoman kitchen.