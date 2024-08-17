Dobaraa in Bengaluru redefines fusion with its unique and globally diverse repertoire

Here’s an epicurean experience that reverberates, “Once more!” With its comprehensive menu served in a plush setting, Dobaraa – The Gastropub at Phoenix Mall of Asia surprises with more than just that.
We were surrounded by a serene quietude as we chose a corner table, tucked away from the shoppers’ cacophony outside. A magical beginning stirred up in a coupe glass, the Narcos Season 101, was before us. A cocktail of rum, blending in floral tea, pineapple and fig, along with a dash of kombucha — it had a tart, yet soothing kick. Playing ball with the drink, the Filo Wrapped Artichoke, with its generous mix of caramelised onion and goat cheese, baked to perfection, also wrapped in flavoured fables from the Ottoman kitchen.
Next up, the Chipotle Chicken Tikka, with its boneless chicken leg hosting a marriage of Indian spice and fiery chipotle marination and uniquely presented over a paratha, with tandoori mayo, was an exquisite tale of food love. Joining the party were succulent Ninja Prawns, an in-house take on prawn tempura, tossed in a sauce with chilli, honey and sesame. Following in quick pursuit was the star of the show, the Dobaraa Famous Avo Toast. Super tasty and guilt-free, it had toasted homemade sourdough playing the stage for cream cheese, topped with freshly sliced hass avocado, jalapeno and honey dressing. It was immensely satisfying to say the least.
Impressed by the small plate offerings, it was time to gather some gastronomical gems for the main course. A Punjabi twist to a Montrealer favourite, the Butter Chicken Poutine was a pleasing find. Crispy French fries topped with rich butter chicken — this poutine redefines comfort food, but with a burst of Indian relish. Soaking in more of Dobaraa’s creative whisks, we called for a portion of Pomegranate Glaze Pork Ribs, which sang sweet and tangy notes. With luscious meat marinated and slow cooked in the oven, by adding reduced pomegranate jus, this marvel was served with rustic mash and a side of buttered charred corn and pepperonata. The pork was juicy and beautifully infused with a sweet-sour fruity polish.
To down curtains on a sweet epilogue, a classic Creme Brûlée was brought. The velvety soft smooth English custard topped with a caramelised sugar crust, accompanied by a little dollop of vanilla ice cream resting on a bed of nuts, was a nice end to a nice start, to a menu that surprises at every corner.
Dobaraa’s offerings meld fusion with diversity, curating a banquet that keeps telling you to try something new, each time. Besides, its interiors, inspired by the allure of a Spanish hacienda, embellish the eating experience, dished out by a menu that sprinkles titbits from across geographies, made to excite an Indian palate, in the Mall of Asia.
Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Hebbal.
(Written by Hrithik Kiran Bagade)
