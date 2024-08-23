Yauatcha Bengaluru and Nara Thai join hands to present a three-day pop-up featuring a range of Thai delicacies

Without a doubt, Yauatcha is one of the best dim sum restaurants in Bengaluru. Offering over 50 different types of dim sums, special vegetarian delights and an array of desserts. This London-based Michelin star restaurant is truly a paradise for someone who appreciates Asian delicacies. This week, this fine-dining restaurant is hosting a three-day pop-up with Nara Thai. Originating from Bangkok, Nara Thai is known for their authentic Thai food and patrons in Bengaluru will be able to savour these along with a range of cocktails and beverages. As the pop-up starts today, we were at the restaurant last night for a preview of what was in store for the next three days and we were pretty impressed!
As we made ourselves comfortable and perused through the menu, we were asked to begin with the Nara Picante and Jasmine Old Fashion — two of the cocktails that were part of the menu. The former had coriander infused jose reposado, tamarind, thai chilli and roasted peanut tincture while the latter had bourbon whiskey, jasmine and aromatic bitters. Both these cocktails were equally impressive and refreshing. As we sipped on them, we ordered our first course, which was Tom Yum soup and Tom Kha soup. These arrived at our table just as we were finishing our drinks. The Tom Yum soup was a mix of sweet and sour flavours while the Tom Kha soup was perfect with its coconutty flavour. The presence of prawns in both these soups added to the richness and flavour.
We then quickly moved to the appetisers, choosing one each from the vegetarian and non-vegetarians options. In the veg section, we savoured the Tofu Satay, which was bean curd with coconut and turmeric marinade served with peanut sauce dip and cucumber relish. The fried tofu pieces tasted heavenly with the cucumber relish, which was sweet. For the non-vegetarian portion, we had Chicken Wrapped in Pandan Leaves. These deep-fried chicken pieces were wrapped inside pandan leaves like a ball. It was served with a sweet soy sauce, which enhanced the flavours like none other. This was so good that the dish was over before we could process.
Shifting our focus to the main course, we relished the Thai Green Curry. This simple yet delicious dish is always a safe choice and we were left craving for more as we cleaned our plates. Our meal came to a close with the Thai Tea Pannacotta, a wobbly dessert, which took us some time to indulge in because we were too busy clicking its picture. As we scooped into it, the primary flavour note was that of coconut and we loved every bit of it.
Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. On till August 25. At 1 MG - Lido Mall, Old Madras Road.
