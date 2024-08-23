Yauatcha Bengaluru and Nara Thai join hands to present a three-day pop-up featuring a range of Thai delicacies

Shifting our focus to the main course, we relished the Thai Green Curry. This simple yet delicious dish is always a safe choice and we were left craving for more as we cleaned our plates. Our meal came to a close with the Thai Tea Pannacotta, a wobbly dessert, which took us some time to indulge in because we were too busy clicking its picture. As we scooped into it, the primary flavour note was that of coconut and we loved every bit of it.

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. On till August 25. At 1 MG - Lido Mall, Old Madras Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so