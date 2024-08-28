Experience the authentic taste of the Mediterranean at this pop-up hosted by Shangri-La Bengaluru's Caprese

Our visit last weekend was a voyage through the vegetarian offerings, and it did not disappoint. The experience began with a selection of appetisers from the buffet that set the tone for the evening. The Chickpea hummus was a classic done right, creamy with just the right amount of tang, while the Zucchini galye offered a refreshing crunch. The roasted bell pepper salad was a vibrant burst of flavour, balanced by the rich and garlicky Haydari.

Moving on to the starters, we were treated to Pide topped with cheese and spinach — a comforting, doughy delight that paired beautifully with the velvety Yogurt Soup. The soup, subtly tangy with a smooth texture, was a comforting prelude to the mains.

For the main course, the Pepper dolma with Almond rice stood out with its delicate blend of spices, while the Zucchini mücver with Bulgur rice provided a hearty and wholesome counterpart. Each dish was thoughtfully prepared, highlighting the natural flavours of the ingredients while showcasing the chefs’ expertise in Mediterranean cuisine.