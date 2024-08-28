Experience the authentic taste of the Mediterranean at this pop-up hosted by Shangri-La Bengaluru's Caprese

Nestled within the heart of Bengaluru, Shangri-La's Caprese restaurant has long been a beacon of culinary excellence. This season, the restaurant elevates its offerings with a special pop-up, spotlighting Mediterranean and Turkish cuisine, meticulously crafted by Chef Hayrullah Goksu and Chef Emre Çatal from the brand’s esteemed Istanbul property. The event promises a delightful journey through the rich and diverse flavours of the Mediterranean, with two specially curated set menus that encapsulate the vibrant colours, textures, and tastes of the region.
Our visit last weekend was a voyage through the vegetarian offerings, and it did not disappoint. The experience began with a selection of appetisers from the buffet that set the tone for the evening. The Chickpea hummus was a classic done right, creamy with just the right amount of tang, while the Zucchini galye offered a refreshing crunch. The roasted bell pepper salad was a vibrant burst of flavour, balanced by the rich and garlicky Haydari.
Moving on to the starters, we were treated to Pide topped with cheese and spinach — a comforting, doughy delight that paired beautifully with the velvety Yogurt Soup. The soup, subtly tangy with a smooth texture, was a comforting prelude to the mains.
For the main course, the Pepper dolma with Almond rice stood out with its delicate blend of spices, while the Zucchini mücver with Bulgur rice provided a hearty and wholesome counterpart. Each dish was thoughtfully prepared, highlighting the natural flavours of the ingredients while showcasing the chefs’ expertise in Mediterranean cuisine.
A special treat awaited us as the chefs served authentic baklava and lokum (Turkish delight) brought all the way from Istanbul. The baklava, with its layers of flaky pastry and honeyed nuts, was divine, while the lokum added a sweet, chewy finish to the meal. We also sampled Keskul, a creamy almond pudding, and Tulumba, a syrup-soaked pastry, which were the perfect conclusion to this Mediterranean feast.
While our experience focused on the vegetarian offerings, the non-vegetarian options at Caprese are equally enticing. The Ezogelin soup, a traditional Turkish dish, promises a comforting blend of red lentils, bulgur rice, vegetables, and aromatic spices like paprika and mint. For those who relish seafood, the Seabass baglama, wrapped in bagel bread and sesame seeds, is a must-try. Meat lovers can savour the Tenderloin and eggplant Beğendi, where tenderloin meets creamy eggplant purée, or the Chicken stuffed Pilaf, a classic dish that harmonises chicken, rice, stock and saffron. The Saffron Cream Salmon offers a fine balance of salmon with the fragrant notes of saffron, sour cream and chives.
To end on a sweet note, diners can indulge in Sekerpare, a buttery, crumbly delight or Muhallebi, a creamy, smooth pudding that rounds off the meal with its subtle sweetness.
INR 2,800 onwards. On till September 1. At Palace Road.