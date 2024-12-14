Here is what you can expect from the recently relaunched Bengaluru Baking Company

For those who appreciate fresh bakes and innovative cuisine, the reopening of Bengaluru Baking Company (BBC) at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru may come as music to your ears. Reimagined as a vibrant café by day and a lively resto-lounge by sundown, BBC now offers more than just excellent bakes — it’s a haven for green cuisine enthusiasts, cocktail aficionados and even pet parents, thanks to its spacious indoor and alfresco seating areas.
Pastry chef Gautam Dublay and his culinary team have curated a new menu that blends traditional and modern techniques, creating dishes that not only please the palate but also deliver visual surprises. From plant-forward breakfasts and smoothie bowls to all-day meat classics and indulgent pastries, there’s something for everyone.
The first dish to grace our table was a simple and scrumptious Sourdough Avocado Toast, made with in-house 48-hour slow-fermented sourdough. We opted for the grilled vegetables, sundried tomato and basil pesto topping, which was so delightful we found ourselves asking for the recipe! For a lighter, healthier choice, the Smoothie Bowl with mixed berries, pomegranate, amaranth and pumpkin seeds didn’t disappoint.
The menu also offers a touch of nostalgia with the Bombay toasty — a spiced potato and coriander chutney sandwich topped with sev and pomegranate seeds, capturing the essence of Indian street food with a gourmet twist. For something unique to the cafe, we recommend the Crostone, a take on pizza featuring crusty, slow-fermented ciabatta. The scrambled egg, spinach, sausage and feta versions stood out for their hearty flavours.
Though our appetites were nearly at their limit, we’ve heard high praise for the Brioche Feuilletée, grilled chicken dishes and their selection of pastas, which are definitely on our list for the next visit. But for now, we knew there was some space reserved for desserts — Gulkand Fig & dates paan and pistachio apricot slice, which we picked from the display counter. Presented in a rose-shaped chocolate mould, the paan was surprisingly good but the slender slice of pastry serving nutty flavours was the real winner.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.