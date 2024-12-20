Rediscover North India’s culinary heritage at this popular restaurant in Bengaluru

Embrace the essence of Northern India’s culinary heritage at Loya, Bengaluru as it unveils an exquisite new menu that pays homage to the authenticity of regional flavours reimagined to delight the contemporary palate. Rooted in tradition and replete with history, the new offerings invite you to embark on a culinary journey through North India to experience the timeless flavours of the Himalayas, Punjab, and Kashmir.
Indulge in new offerings like Dahi Kraal, a cooling dish from the Himalayan foothills combining yoghurt and cucumber, and Burni Ka Jhinga, where the tangy spices of Punjabi pickles transform a creation with prawn.
Also new on the selection is the smoky charm of Wari Spiced Sigdi Macchi, a Kashmiri fish delicacy infused with special spices from Kashmir. The menu transitions to heartier selections featuring Gosht Reshiya Kebab from the valley of Kashmir and its exquisite Reshi technique of meat preparation; the beloved Cha Gosht from Himachal Pradesh spoils you with a comforting lamb or mutton dish simmered in a gram flour and curd-based gravy. Amritsari Aloo Wadi - urad dal dumplings artfully paired with potatoes - adds a touch of Punjab.
Vegetarians can choose from an array of bold and flavourful options with highlights like Wadi Aloo made with traditional urad daal wadis, Tudkiya Bhaath, a mountain-inspired rice dish from Kangra, complemented by the refreshing Pahadi Raita.
INR 3500 ++ per person. At Loya, Taj West End.
Year-end curated menu:
To mark the festive season with a culinary flair, Loya's chefs have crafted two exclusive menus. The year-end menu offers a delightful start with appetisers like Loya Kachori Chaat and Ghost Chilli Murgh Tikka.
For mains, guests can relish Palak Meethdi (a blend of spinach, dates, and walnuts) or indulge in the Kangra Khodiya Gosht (a Pahadi speciality) paired with freshly baked breads and the cooling Ori Raita. Desserts include Doodh Jalebi and the ever-popular Kulfi Pops, adding a sweet ending to the meal.
The second menu features lip-smacking dishes like smoky Sarsoo ke Phool and Burni Ka Jhinga as tempting appetisers. The main course boasts options like the velvety Phaldari Kofta Curry and the Macchi Hara Pyaz Masala, accompanied by freshly baked Indian breads and refreshing Anar Raita.
On December 31 (dinner): INR 9000++ (single), INR 16500++ (couple)