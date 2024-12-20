Rediscover North India’s culinary heritage at this popular restaurant in Bengaluru

INR 3500 ++ per person. At Loya, Taj West End.

Year-end curated menu:

To mark the festive season with a culinary flair, Loya's chefs have crafted two exclusive menus. The year-end menu offers a delightful start with appetisers like Loya Kachori Chaat and Ghost Chilli Murgh Tikka.

For mains, guests can relish Palak Meethdi (a blend of spinach, dates, and walnuts) or indulge in the Kangra Khodiya Gosht (a Pahadi speciality) paired with freshly baked breads and the cooling Ori Raita. Desserts include Doodh Jalebi and the ever-popular Kulfi Pops, adding a sweet ending to the meal.