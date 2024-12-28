This extended Christmas menu at the newly opened outlet of Maverick & Farmer is a bomb!

Since 2022, Maverick & Farmer has been serving specialty coffee and are celebrated for their innovative coffee brewing techniques. Following the launch of their first outlet in Ulsoor and the second one in Koramangala in 2023, people working and living in Central Bengaluru can rejoice as they recently opened their third outlet in Cunningham Road. We paid a visit to this new space to try out their Christmas offerings and we were quite impressed.
As we made ourselves comfortable, we perused through the very limited menu featuring three drinks and three dishes. We be g an with the Christmas Blend Coffee-Tini (espresso made with their inhouse Christmas blend — cold foamed with cocoa and mint) and Comfort & Joy (hot mulled cascara fortified with warming herbs and spices). The former combines the flavours of a seasonal coffee blend with refreshing mint and rich cocoa while the latter was a warm drink, perfect for the season!
These were paired with the vegetarian Christmas stuffing baked in a crusty pie — carrot and butter purée and Christmas ham and smoked pineapple pie, spiced pineapple reduction and in-house smoky BBQ gravy. The vegetarian version had a golden, flaky crust that was easily breakable and the smooth purée was rich and creamy. The smoky flavour of the ham was on point and it didn’t take us long to finish it up! We also tried the last drink from their menu titled Candy Cane. This cold brew coffee with Christmas pudding spices and toasted marshmallow was heavenly.
Since we were at their newest outlet, we couldn’t have left without trying a couple of their staple delicacies, starting with their square burgers. We tried the Buff Cheese Burger featuring a 100 percent meat patty and robust flavours and The Veggie Burger which featured a wellseasoned vegetable patty and fresh toppings. These were literally some of the juiciest burgers we have had in Bengaluru. Our meal came to a close with the Hot Chocolate, which was rich and decadent.
Meal for two: INR 1,360 onwards. On till December 31. Across outlets.
