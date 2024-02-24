We catch up with India’s only Master of Wine, Sonal Holland to talk wine, food pairing and lots more

Myth Busters

“It is a myth that all wines taste better with age. 95 percent of wines are meant to be consumed young and fresh. So, instead of stashing wine in your cupboard in hopes that it will taste better as it gets older, open the bottle and enjoy it while it is still young and lively. As soon as you open a bottle, the wine inside comes in contact with the oxygen in the air. Initially, this exposure to oxygen does wonders for the wine as it unlocks its bouquet of aromas. In the case of red wine, oxygenation also softens the tannins, giving your wine a silky mouthfeel. Once wine comes in contact with air, the process of oxidation is fairly rapid. Even if a wine is left exposed to oxygen overnight, its flavours will reduce by half the next morning. This is why it is not advisable to store an opened bottle of wine for long, once you have opened it. Instead, share the bottle with your friends and finish it in one go.”