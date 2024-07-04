This brand new restaurant in Bengaluru is serving a new menu of South Indian snacky faves

You are walking somewhere down a busy street in South India, the sun is blazing and as the day comes to a close, you are greeted with the sizzles and hisses of street side foods taking savoury shapes on hot woks.

Vendors are whipping out fried food, even as hungry crowds wait for their food, their mouths watering. But with the advent of high concerns of health and tidiness, people have become highly doubtful of their humble street delicacies.

Walking into Kari Theory on a rainy evening, teleported us to these streets of South India. For starters, we munched on Salem Thattu Vada and Muruku Cheese Sandwich. While the former was a mix of shredded beetroot, carrot and coconut, the latter was cheesy, with the murukku adding an extra crunch.

After the starter bites, we were served Cauliflower Mundri Varuval, which were fried cauliflower fitters with cashewnuts. Wrapped in a donne leaf, this dish took us straight to the streets of Karaikudi.