Chef Atsushi Yonaha brings authentic Japanese flavours to Bengaluru

Sushi, a phenomenon so huge that it’s transcended the boundaries of Japan, to become a global culinary sensation beloved by food enthusiasts everywhere. But like any art, sushi is a craft that demands precision, creativity and a deep respect for tradition, making it challenging to enjoy the real thing outside the confines of Japan.

However, exceptions can always be made, as chef Atsushi Yonaha at the Four Seasons Hotel brings the best of Japan to Bengaluru in celebration of International Sushi Day.

Hosting a showcase of Sushi & Shokunin-waza, the art of sushi making, our meals were skillfully put together right in front of our eyes with the chef explaining every step of the Japanese tradition as he assembled our food.

We kicked off our sushi journey the same way they do at home, with a helping of edamame (boiled soybeans in the pod) before moving on to the main star of our meal, the sushi.

We were served an array of exotic nigiri (sushi made with a rice ball and wasabi) that you’d find nowhere else in India which included fresh black cod, tuna, shrimp and even sea urchin.

Each morsel of our food provided a sensation of unparalleled taste and texture that left us craving for more. In keeping with Japanese tradition, we savored a slice of pickled ginger after each piece of sushi, using it as a refreshing palate cleanser.

We could spend hours discussing the delicate tastes and flavors of each sushi (and we did) but our top two had to be the Uni Gunkan (sea urchin with ariake nori) and the Aburi Chutoro with Truffle Carpaccio (torched fatty tuna topped with truffles).