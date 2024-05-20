One of Bengaluru’s beloved dim sum and sushi destinations opens its third outlet in the city and we check it out

After posing on a wooden bench placed beside a cheery blossom tree and before a huge backdrop of a cat inspired by maneki-neko (Japanese beckoning cat) at the entrance, we walked into the restaurant boasting a small sushi conveyor belt station on the right and a vibrant seating area surrounded by a neon-light cat and boba tea figurines on the wall on the left.

That adjacent wall hung a huge, ‘You dim sum and you loose sum,’ sign on the wall. Having had a bad day, those words soothed our hearts hence, we stepped in that direction and made ourselves comfortable at a table nearby. Well if you haven’t already guessed, we were seated in the newest outlet of Lucky Chan located in Forum South Bengaluru mall.