One of Bengaluru’s beloved dim sum and sushi destinations opens its third outlet in the city and we check it out

After posing on a wooden bench placed beside a cheery blossom tree and before a huge backdrop of a cat inspired by maneki-neko (Japanese beckoning cat) at the entrance, we walked into the restaurant boasting a small sushi conveyor belt station on the right and a vibrant seating area surrounded by a neon-light cat and boba tea figurines on the wall on the left.
That adjacent wall hung a huge, ‘You dim sum and you loose sum,’ sign on the wall. Having had a bad day, those words soothed our hearts hence, we stepped in that direction and made ourselves comfortable at a table nearby. Well if you haven’t already guessed, we were seated in the newest outlet of Lucky Chan located in Forum South Bengaluru mall.
Sipping on our passion fruit boba tea, we started our meal with a sushi platter. On offer were Tamago & Ebi Tempura Maki (tempura shrimp uramaki roll with Japanese egg strips), California Roll (uramaki with crab meat and flying fish roe topped with Japanese mayo) and Avocado & Raw Mango Maki (raw mango silvers & avocado maki with spicy coconut cream).
Although crab is not something we fancy, it was very well made and thanks to the flavour of the eggs and the tropical fruit — there were no leftovers from either of the maki rolls.
Of course, the dim sum baskets followed next and we absolutely loved the spicy Charcoal Chicken Dim Sum and the nobrainer winner, Cream Cheese Dumplings. Soon, a Poached Vegetable Roulade made its way to our table and we savoured every last bite and sip of it. From the crunchy vegetable wrap to the poached soy broth and the flavoured soaked veggies within, we devoured this dish and how.
For the main course, the chef recommended we sample the Braised Chicken in chilli oil alongside Butter Garlic Veggies and Thai Yellow Curry with Blue Pea Jasmine Rice.
This set of tangy, sweet and spicy flavours came together so well that all our cravings were satiated in one serving. On second thoughts, maybe not all, because we are yet to try their popular dessert menu and we will be back for more of their Asian delicacies, as well.
Meal for two: ₹1,900 onwards. At Konanakunte.