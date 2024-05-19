This new restaurant brings a taste of Americana to Bengaluru with juicy burgers and a hint of Riverdale charm

Picture this — personalised booths, plush upholstery and vintage highchairs placed around a counter at the centre. Music fills the air while pop art explodes on the walls. Our favourite one was almost inviting us with a cheesy message that read, “Time fries when we meet.” If you are fans of Riverdale like us, we are sure that the cosy Pop Tate’s diner must have popped into your mind.
That is exactly the essence of Mr Philly’s — Bengaluru’s newest all-American burger joint. We made ourselves comfortable by sinking into one of the booths and grabbing the menu which surprisingly also featured an assortment of starters, beverages and desserts.
To begin our taste trek, we picked their signature dish — the All-American Veg Cheeseburger. This double-decker masterpiece featured a golden-fried veg patty layered with a juicy chilli cheese patty, a double dose of melted American cheese and a tangy-spicy cheese sauce, all nestled in a toasted bun. Each bite offered a contrast of textures and flavours, from the crispy patty to the creamy cheese.
For vegetarians seeking a wholesome burger experience, this is a must-try. To combat Bengaluru’s soaring heat, we sipped on the chilli guava and mango lemonades, with the masala twist in the chilli guava making it our favourite. We couldn’t help but feel nostalgic with the mango lemonade, its taste reminiscent of aam panna, a beloved Indian summer drink. Craving for a spice kick, we opted for the Veg Perinaise Burger.
With the added punch of peri-peri mayo, Philly’s signature marinade and crunchy lettuce, it checked all the boxes. The Falafel Rice Bowl Platter, on the other hand, satisfied all cravings.
Generous portions of perfectly spiced rice and falafel found harmony in the healthy green salad. A dollop of hummus and a garlic-hot sauce duo on warm pita bread provided a sweet and spicy finale to our main course.
One might think that was the end of our little food adventure. But, what’s a meal without some dessert? The classic apple pie arrived, its crust yielding with a satisfying crumble. Inside, perfectly caramelised apples took centre stage — a sweet and fitting finalé.
Meal for two: INR 600 onwards. At Marathahalli.
(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)
Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress