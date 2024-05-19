This new restaurant brings a taste of Americana to Bengaluru with juicy burgers and a hint of Riverdale charm

Picture this — personalised booths, plush upholstery and vintage highchairs placed around a counter at the centre. Music fills the air while pop art explodes on the walls. Our favourite one was almost inviting us with a cheesy message that read, “Time fries when we meet.” If you are fans of Riverdale like us, we are sure that the cosy Pop Tate’s diner must have popped into your mind.

That is exactly the essence of Mr Philly’s — Bengaluru’s newest all-American burger joint. We made ourselves comfortable by sinking into one of the booths and grabbing the menu which surprisingly also featured an assortment of starters, beverages and desserts.

To begin our taste trek, we picked their signature dish — the All-American Veg Cheeseburger. This double-decker masterpiece featured a golden-fried veg patty layered with a juicy chilli cheese patty, a double dose of melted American cheese and a tangy-spicy cheese sauce, all nestled in a toasted bun. Each bite offered a contrast of textures and flavours, from the crispy patty to the creamy cheese.

For vegetarians seeking a wholesome burger experience, this is a must-try. To combat Bengaluru’s soaring heat, we sipped on the chilli guava and mango lemonades, with the masala twist in the chilli guava making it our favourite. We couldn’t help but feel nostalgic with the mango lemonade, its taste reminiscent of aam panna, a beloved Indian summer drink. Craving for a spice kick, we opted for the Veg Perinaise Burger.