This renowned restaurant is back in a new avatar serving some of the best oudhi dishes in Bengaluru!

Moving on, we eagerly waited for the star of the show — Dum Pukht Biryani. This was basmati rice simmered with mutton stock served alongside the traditional burrani raita — the biryani had won our hearts with the first bite itself. Flavourful and easy on the palate, we thought this was the showstopper, until the Shahi Nehari made an appearance. Succulent, the meat was soft and was probably one of the best lamb delicacies we have ever had. We loved it so much that we asked for another serving and this time, tried it with the Warqi Paratha. As we broke a piece from the paratha and scooped it with the nehari, the lamb pieces fell off effortlessly and that was testament enough to how well it was cooked.